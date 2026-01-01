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Natalya Vysochanskaya
Natalya Vysochanskaya Natalya Vysochanskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Vysochanskaya

Natalya Vysochanskaya

Natalya Vysochanskaya

Date of Birth
10 May 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Krik sovy 7.0
Krik sovy (2013)
Strazhnik 6.8
Strazhnik (2023)
Chto i trebovalos dokazat 6.7
Chto i trebovalos dokazat (2016)

Filmography

Pozyvnoj neizvesten
Pozyvnoj neizvesten
Action 2025, Russia
Vysshaya mera 6.3
Vysshaya mera
Crime, Detective, Drama 2024, Russia
Knizhnaya devochka
Knizhnaya devochka
Romantic 2023, Russia
Strazhnik 6.8
Strazhnik
Detective, Drama 2023, Russia
Ostavlennoe serdce 5.6
Ostavlennoe serdce
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Zovite Ermolova! 5.5
Zovite Ermolova!
Romantic 2023, Russia
Dolzhnik
Dolzhnik
Detective, Drama 2022, Russia
Pridumannoe schaste
Pridumannoe schaste
Drama, Romantic, 2021, Russia
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