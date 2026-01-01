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Filmography
Natalya Vysochanskaya
Natalya Vysochanskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Vysochanskaya
Natalya Vysochanskaya
Natalya Vysochanskaya
Date of Birth
10 May 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.0
Krik sovy
(2013)
6.8
Strazhnik
(2023)
6.7
Chto i trebovalos dokazat
(2016)
Filmography
Pozyvnoj neizvesten
Action
2025, Russia
6.3
Vysshaya mera
Crime, Detective, Drama
2024, Russia
Knizhnaya devochka
Romantic
2023, Russia
6.8
Strazhnik
Detective, Drama
2023, Russia
5.6
Ostavlennoe serdce
Romantic,
2023, Russia
5.5
Zovite Ermolova!
Romantic
2023, Russia
Dolzhnik
Detective, Drama
2022, Russia
Pridumannoe schaste
Drama, Romantic,
2021, Russia
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