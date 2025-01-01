Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Lyapin
Aleksandr Lyapin Aleksandr Lyapin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Lyapin

Aleksandr Lyapin

Aleksandr Lyapin

Date of Birth
12 August 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

The vanished empire 7.1
The vanished empire (2007)
Lyubov v SSSR 6.3
Lyubov v SSSR (2012)
Leytenant Suvorov 5.2
Leytenant Suvorov (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 8 Films 4 TV Shows 4 Actor 8
Muhtar. On vernulsya
Comedy, Detective 2024, Russia
Galya, u nas otmena
Galya, u nas otmena
Comedy 2023, Russia
Ten za spinoy
Ten za spinoy
Drama, Detective, Crime 2019, Russia
Superplokhie 5
Superplokhie Superplokhie
Comedy 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Obratnaya storona Luny
Obratnaya storona Luny
Adventure, Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi 2012, Russia
Lyubov v SSSR 6.3
Lyubov v SSSR Lyubov v SSSR
Romantic 2012, Russia
Watch trailer
Leytenant Suvorov 5.2
Leytenant Suvorov
Drama, Romantic, War 2009, Russia
The vanished empire 7.1
The vanished empire Ischeznuvshaya imperiya
Drama 2007, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more