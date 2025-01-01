Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Lyapin
Aleksandr Lyapin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Lyapin
Aleksandr Lyapin
Aleksandr Lyapin
Date of Birth
12 August 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
7.1
The vanished empire
(2007)
6.3
Lyubov v SSSR
(2012)
5.2
Leytenant Suvorov
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
War
Year
All
2024
2023
2019
2016
2012
2009
2007
All
8
Films
4
TV Shows
4
Actor
8
Muhtar. On vernulsya
Comedy, Detective
2024, Russia
Galya, u nas otmena
Comedy
2023, Russia
Ten za spinoy
Drama, Detective, Crime
2019, Russia
5
Superplokhie
Superplokhie
Comedy
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Obratnaya storona Luny
Adventure, Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi
2012, Russia
6.3
Lyubov v SSSR
Lyubov v SSSR
Romantic
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
5.2
Leytenant Suvorov
Drama, Romantic, War
2009, Russia
7.1
The vanished empire
Ischeznuvshaya imperiya
Drama
2007, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree