Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ana Golja
Ana Golja Ana Golja
Kinoafisha Persons Ana Golja

Ana Golja

Ana Golja

Date of Birth
31 January 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer

Popular Films

Stolen Girl 5.7
Stolen Girl (2025)
Off the Grid 4.7
Off the Grid (2025)
The Fanatic 4.2
The Fanatic (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 4 Actress 4
Off the Grid 4.7
Off the Grid Off the Grid
Action, Drama 2025, Italy / USA
Stolen Girl 5.7
Stolen Girl Stolen Girl
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Kill Em All 2 4
Kill Em All 2 Kill Em All 2
Action 2024, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
The Fanatic 4.2
The Fanatic The Fanatic
Thriller, Crime 2019, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more