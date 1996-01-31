Menu
Ana Golja
Ana Golja
Ana Golja
Ana Golja
Ana Golja
Date of Birth
31 January 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Popular Films
5.7
Stolen Girl
(2025)
Tickets
4.7
Off the Grid
(2025)
4.2
The Fanatic
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2019
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
4.7
Off the Grid
Off the Grid
Action, Drama
2025, Italy / USA
5.7
Stolen Girl
Stolen Girl
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
4
Kill Em All 2
Kill Em All 2
Action
2024, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
4.2
The Fanatic
The Fanatic
Thriller, Crime
2019, USA
