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Filmography
Lalor Roddy
Lalor Roddy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lalor Roddy
Lalor Roddy
Lalor Roddy
Date of Birth
30 November 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
That They May Face the Rising Sun
(2023)
7.4
Kneecap
(2024)
7.0
Michael Inside
(2018)
Filmography
7
The Three Urns
The Three Urns
Comedy
2026, Ireland
Watch trailer
6.6
Bodkin
Drama, Comedy, Thriller
2024, USA/Ireland
5.2
Sunrise
Sunrise
Horror, Thriller
2024, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Kneecap
Kneecap
Comedy, Drama
2024, Ireland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.2
The Little People
Unwelcome
Horror
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.6
That They May Face the Rising Sun
That They May Face the Rising Sun
Drama
2023, Ireland / Great Britain
6
God's Creatures
God's Creatures
Drama
2022, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
5.9
The Racer
The Racer
Drama, Sport
2020, Belgium / Ireland / Luxembourg
Show more
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