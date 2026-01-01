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Lalor Roddy Lalor Roddy
Kinoafisha Persons Lalor Roddy

Lalor Roddy

Lalor Roddy

Date of Birth
30 November 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

That They May Face the Rising Sun 7.6
That They May Face the Rising Sun (2023)
Kneecap 7.4
Kneecap (2024)
Michael Inside 7.0
Michael Inside (2018)

Filmography

The Three Urns 7
The Three Urns The Three Urns
Comedy 2026, Ireland
Watch trailer
Bodkin 6.6
Bodkin
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2024, USA/Ireland
Sunrise 5.2
Sunrise Sunrise
Horror, Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Kneecap 7.4
Kneecap Kneecap
Comedy, Drama 2024, Ireland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Little People 5.2
The Little People Unwelcome
Horror 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
That They May Face the Rising Sun 7.6
That They May Face the Rising Sun That They May Face the Rising Sun
Drama 2023, Ireland / Great Britain
God's Creatures 6
God's Creatures God's Creatures
Drama 2022, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
The Racer 5.9
The Racer The Racer
Drama, Sport 2020, Belgium / Ireland / Luxembourg
Show more
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