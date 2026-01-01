Menu
Damian O'Hare
Damian O'Hare
Damian O'Hare
Damian O'Hare
Damian O'Hare
Date of Birth
13 August 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
(2003)
Tickets
7.0
Manhunt
(2024)
6.5
Zoo
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Family
History
Horror
Thriller
War
Year
All
2024
2017
2008
2003
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
7
Manhunt
Crime, Thriller, History
2024, USA
6.5
Zoo
Zoo
Family, War, History
2017, Ireland / Great Britain
5.9
The Broken
The Broken
Thriller, Horror
2008, France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action
2003, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
