Damian O'Hare

Date of Birth
13 August 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor, The Adventurer

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
Manhunt 7.0
Manhunt (2024)
Zoo 6.5
Zoo (2017)

Manhunt 7
Manhunt
Crime, Thriller, History 2024, USA
Zoo 6.5
Zoo Zoo
Family, War, History 2017, Ireland / Great Britain
The Broken 5.9
The Broken The Broken
Thriller, Horror 2008, France / Great Britain
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 8.5
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Adventure, Action 2003, USA
