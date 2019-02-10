French Teacher 1905. If you remember one date, that one! The separation of church and state. Secular, secular, secular. In France, no one asks you your religion. In France, no one talks about their religion. Two months ago, a man prayed out on the lawn. The janitor took a photo. We dealt with him. Here, no money goes to religions. No money to churches, mosques or synagogues. Money is for education, not religion. Because there is no religion. Because there is no god. Because god does not exist.