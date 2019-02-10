Menu
Рейтинги
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Kinoafisha Films Synonyms

Synonyms

Synonymes / Synonyms 18+
Synonyms - trailer with russian subtitles
Country France / Germany / Israel
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 10 February 2019
Release date
25 April 2019 Russia ПРОвзгляд 18+
21 November 2019 Brazil 16
10 October 2019 Czechia
27 March 2019 France
5 September 2019 Germany
17 October 2019 Greece
20 March 2019 Hong Kong
28 February 2019 Israel
16 May 2019 Portugal
14 November 2019 Slovakia
25 October 2019 USA
Worldwide Gross $501,223
Production SBS Films, Pie Films, Komplizen Film
Also known as
Synonymes, Synonyms, Sinónimos, Eş Anlamlılar, Eşanlamlılar, Milim Nirdafot, Mirco Robert, Sinonimai, Sinonime, Sinonimi, Sinônimos, Sinónimos: Un israelí en París, Synonimy, Synonyma, Συνώνυμα, Синоними, Синонимы, シノニムズ, 出走巴黎
Director
Nadav Lapid
Nadav Lapid
Cast
Tom Mercier
Tom Mercier
Quentin Dolmaire
Quentin Dolmaire
Louise Chevillotte
Louise Chevillotte
Cast and Crew
Intelligent Comedies Intelligent Comedies

6.2
Rate 16 votes
6.3 IMDb
Quotes
French Teacher 1905. If you remember one date, that one! The separation of church and state. Secular, secular, secular. In France, no one asks you your religion. In France, no one talks about their religion. Two months ago, a man prayed out on the lawn. The janitor took a photo. We dealt with him. Here, no money goes to religions. No money to churches, mosques or synagogues. Money is for education, not religion. Because there is no religion. Because there is no god. Because god does not exist.
Synonyms - trailer with russian subtitles
