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6.6
Kinoafisha Films Farewell to the Night (L'Adieu a la nuit)
6.6

Farewell to the Night (L'Adieu a la nuit)

, 2019
L'adieu à la nuit / Farewell to the Night
France, Germany / Drama / 18+
6.6

Cast

Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Muriel
Oulaya Amamra
Oulaya Amamra
Lila Saïdi
Kacey Mottet Klein
Kacey Mottet Klein
Alex
Stéphane Bak
Bilal Matip
Kamel Labroudi
Fouad
Mohamed Djouhri
Youssef
Amer Alwan
Prédicateur
Tamara De Leener
Réceptionniste
Jacques Nolot
Le logeur de Lila
Célia Rachedi-Delhaie
Léna
Director André Téchiné
Writer Léa Mysius, André Téchiné, Amer Alwan
Composer Alexis Rault
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 11 July 2019
World premiere 12 February 2019
Release date
24 April 2019 France
6 August 2020 Portugal
Budget €4,340,000
Worldwide Gross $2,069,914
Production Curiosa Films, Bellini Films, Arte France Cinéma
Also known as
L'adieu à la nuit, Farewell to the Night, Abschied von der Nacht, Adeus à Noite, Geceye Veda, L'adeu a la nit, Les Ennemis, O Adeus à Noite, Pożegnanie nocy, Pożegnanie z nocą, Sbohem Noci, Враги, 見えない太陽

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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