ProductionCuriosa Films, Bellini Films, Arte France Cinéma
Also known as
L'adieu à la nuit, Farewell to the Night, Abschied von der Nacht, Adeus à Noite, Geceye Veda, L'adeu a la nit, Les Ennemis, O Adeus à Noite, Pożegnanie nocy, Pożegnanie z nocą, Sbohem Noci, Враги, 見えない太陽
Film rating
6.6
Rate13 votes
6.6IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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