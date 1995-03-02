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About
Filmography
Louise Chevillotte
Louise Chevillotte
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Chevillotte
Louise Chevillotte
Louise Chevillotte
Date of Birth
2 March 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.6
Benedetta
(2021)
6.5
Happening
(2021)
6.5
Auction
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
2020
2019
All
9
Films
9
Actress
9
6.2
The Safe House
La cache
Comedy, Drama
2025, France / Luxembourg / Switzerland
6.5
Auction
Le tableau volé
Comedy, Drama
2024, France
5.8
A Silence
Un silence
Drama
2023, Belgium / France / Luxembourg
5.8
After
After
Drama
2023, France
6.6
Benedetta
Benedetta
History, Romantic, Biography, Drama
2021, France / Netherlands
Watch trailer
6.5
Happening
L’événement
Drama
2021, France
Watch trailer
6.3
The World After Us
Le monde après nous
Drama, Romantic
2021, France
6
The Salt of Tears
Le sel des larmes / The Salt of Tears
Drama
2020, France
6.2
Synonyms
Synonymes / Synonyms
Drama
2019, France / Germany / Israel
Watch trailer
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