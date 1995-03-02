Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Louise Chevillotte
Louise Chevillotte Louise Chevillotte
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Chevillotte

Louise Chevillotte

Louise Chevillotte

Date of Birth
2 March 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Benedetta 6.6
Benedetta (2021)
Happening 6.5
Happening (2021)
Auction 6.5
Auction (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Safe House 6.2
The Safe House La cache
Comedy, Drama 2025, France / Luxembourg / Switzerland
Auction 6.5
Auction Le tableau volé
Comedy, Drama 2024, France
A Silence 5.8
A Silence Un silence
Drama 2023, Belgium / France / Luxembourg
After 5.8
After After
Drama 2023, France
Benedetta 6.6
Benedetta Benedetta
History, Romantic, Biography, Drama 2021, France / Netherlands
Watch trailer
Happening 6.5
Happening L’événement
Drama 2021, France
Watch trailer
The World After Us 6.3
The World After Us Le monde après nous
Drama, Romantic 2021, France
The Salt of Tears 6
The Salt of Tears Le sel des larmes / The Salt of Tears
Drama 2020, France
Synonyms 6.2
Synonyms Synonymes / Synonyms
Drama 2019, France / Germany / Israel
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more