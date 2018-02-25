Menu
Poster of Uma Vida Sublime
Рейтинги
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Kinoafisha Films Uma Vida Sublime

Uma Vida Sublime

Uma Vida Sublime 18+
Country Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 25 February 2018
Release date
18 October 2018 Russia Русский репортаж 16+
Budget €20,000
Worldwide Gross $12,751
Production Filmógrafo, Cine-Clube de Avanca
Also known as
Uma Vida Sublime, A Sublime Life, Безупречная жизнь, Прекрасен живот
Director
Luís Diogo
Cast
Eric da Silva
Eric da Silva
Rui Oliveira
Valdemar Santos
Valdemar Santos
Jorge Rolla
Jorge Rolla
Tiago Moreira
Tiago Moreira
Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
