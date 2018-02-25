Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Рейтинги
6.3
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Uma Vida Sublime
Uma Vida Sublime
Uma Vida Sublime
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Uma Vida Sublime
русский trailer
русский trailer
Country
Portugal
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
25 February 2018
Release date
18 October 2018
Russia
Русский репортаж
16+
Budget
€20,000
Worldwide Gross
$12,751
Production
Filmógrafo, Cine-Clube de Avanca
Also known as
Uma Vida Sublime, A Sublime Life, Безупречная жизнь, Прекрасен живот
Director
Luís Diogo
Cast
Eric da Silva
Rui Oliveira
Valdemar Santos
Jorge Rolla
Tiago Moreira
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Uma Vida Sublime
6.1
Saint Omer
(2022)
6.5
Bad Investigate
(2018)
5.8
3x3D
(2013)
Film in
Collections
Best Films About Terminal Illness
Kidnapping Movies
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Uma Vida Sublime
Русский trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree