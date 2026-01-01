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Marie Blokhus
Marie Blokhus Marie Blokhus
Kinoafisha Persons Marie Blokhus

Marie Blokhus

Marie Blokhus

Date of Birth
7 October 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

12th Man 7.4
12th Man (2017)
Jackpot 6.4
Jackpot (2011)
Chasing the Wind 6.4
Chasing the Wind (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6
The Right Track På Villspor
Comedy 2025, Norway
Forgotten Christmas 5.9
Forgotten Christmas Snekker Andersen og den vesle bygda som glømte at det var jul
Drama, Family, Fantasy 2019, Norway
Elias og Storegaps Hemmelighet 5.3
Elias og Storegaps Hemmelighet Elias og Storegaps Hemmelighet
Animation 2017, Norway
Watch trailer
12th Man 7.4
12th Man Den 12. mann
Drama 2017, Norway
Børning 2 6.2
Børning 2 Borning 2
Action 2016, Norway
Watch trailer
Two Buddies and a Badger 5.8
Two Buddies and a Badger Knutsen & Ludvigsen og den fæle Rasputin
Animation 2015, Norway
Børning 6.2
Børning Børning
Action, Comedy 2014, Norway
Watch trailer
Chasing the Wind 6.4
Chasing the Wind Jag etter vind
Drama 2013, Norway
Watch trailer
Jackpot 6.4
Jackpot Arme Riddere
Crime, Action, Comedy 2011, Norway
Watch trailer
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