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About
Filmography
Marie Blokhus
Marie Blokhus
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marie Blokhus
Marie Blokhus
Marie Blokhus
Date of Birth
7 October 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.4
12th Man
(2017)
6.4
Jackpot
(2011)
6.4
Chasing the Wind
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2025
2019
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
All
9
Films
9
Actress
9
6
The Right Track
På Villspor
Comedy
2025, Norway
5.9
Forgotten Christmas
Snekker Andersen og den vesle bygda som glømte at det var jul
Drama, Family, Fantasy
2019, Norway
5.3
Elias og Storegaps Hemmelighet
Elias og Storegaps Hemmelighet
Animation
2017, Norway
Watch trailer
7.4
12th Man
Den 12. mann
Drama
2017, Norway
6.2
Børning 2
Borning 2
Action
2016, Norway
Watch trailer
5.8
Two Buddies and a Badger
Knutsen & Ludvigsen og den fæle Rasputin
Animation
2015, Norway
6.2
Børning
Børning
Action, Comedy
2014, Norway
Watch trailer
6.4
Chasing the Wind
Jag etter vind
Drama
2013, Norway
Watch trailer
6.4
Jackpot
Arme Riddere
Crime, Action, Comedy
2011, Norway
Watch trailer
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