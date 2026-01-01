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Krzysztof Zanussi
Krzysztof Zanussi Krzysztof Zanussi
Kinoafisha Persons Krzysztof Zanussi

Krzysztof Zanussi

Krzysztof Zanussi

Date of Birth
17 June 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Place of Birth
Warsaw, Second Polish Republic
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Camera Buff 7.9
Camera Buff (1979)
Escape to the Silver Globe 7.4
Escape to the Silver Globe (2021)
The Structure of Crystals 7.2
The Structure of Crystals (1969)

Filmography

The Perfect Number 5.2
The Perfect Number Liczba doskonała
Drama 2022, Poland / Israel / Italy
Escape to the Silver Globe 7.4
Escape to the Silver Globe Ucieczka na srebrny glob
Documentary 2021, Poland
Ether 5.9
Ether Eter
Thriller, Drama, History 2018, Poland / Ukraine / Lithuania / Hungary / Italy
Spoor 6.3
Spoor Pokot
Detective, Drama 2017, Germany / Poland / Slovakia / Czechia / Sweden
Foreign Body 5.8
Foreign Body Obce ciało
Drama 2014, Poland / Italy / Russia
Watch trailer
And a Warm Heart 5
And a Warm Heart Serce na dłoni
Drama 2008, Poland / Ukraine
Black Sun 5.1
Black Sun Sole nero, Il / Black Sun
Drama 2007, France / Italy
Watch trailer
Persona non grata 5.4
Persona non grata Persona non grata
Drama 2005, Russia / Italy / Poland
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