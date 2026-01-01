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Krzysztof Zanussi
Krzysztof Zanussi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Krzysztof Zanussi
Krzysztof Zanussi
Krzysztof Zanussi
Date of Birth
17 June 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Place of Birth
Warsaw, Second Polish Republic
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
Camera Buff
(1979)
7.4
Escape to the Silver Globe
(2021)
7.2
The Structure of Crystals
(1969)
Filmography
5.2
The Perfect Number
Liczba doskonała
Drama
2022, Poland / Israel / Italy
7.4
Escape to the Silver Globe
Ucieczka na srebrny glob
Documentary
2021, Poland
5.9
Ether
Eter
Thriller, Drama, History
2018, Poland / Ukraine / Lithuania / Hungary / Italy
6.3
Spoor
Pokot
Detective, Drama
2017, Germany / Poland / Slovakia / Czechia / Sweden
5.8
Foreign Body
Obce ciało
Drama
2014, Poland / Italy / Russia
Watch trailer
5
And a Warm Heart
Serce na dłoni
Drama
2008, Poland / Ukraine
5.1
Black Sun
Sole nero, Il / Black Sun
Drama
2007, France / Italy
Watch trailer
5.4
Persona non grata
Persona non grata
Drama
2005, Russia / Italy / Poland
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