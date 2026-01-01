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Poster of Camouflage
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Camouflage
7.0

Camouflage

, 1977
Barwy ochronne
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Camouflage
7.0

Cast

Piotr Garlicki
Jaroslaw Kruszynski
Zbigniew Zapasiewicz
Jakub Szelestowski
Christine Paul-Podlasky
Nelly Livington-Pawluk
Mariusz Dmochowski
Vice Dean
Wojciech Alaborski
Kiszewski
Mieczysław Banasik
Jozef
Krystyna Bigelmajer
Zofia
Jadwiga Colonna-Walewska
Deanery Manager
Alfred Freudenheim
Official
Marian Glinka
Resort Manager
Director Krzysztof Zanussi
Writer Krzysztof Zanussi
Composer Wojciech Kilar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 28 January 1977
Release date
26 October 1978 Hungary 18
28 January 1977 Poland
Production Polish Corporation for Film Production, Przedsiebiorstwo Realizacji Filmów "Zespoly Filmowe", Zespol Filmowy "Tor"
Also known as
Barwy ochronne, Camouflage, Apsauginės spalvos, Camuflaje, Colori mimetici, Kameleon, Kamuflasje, Mimetismo, Ochranné sfarbenie, Ochranné zbarvení, Suojavärit, Tarnfarben, Védőszínek, Защитни цветове, Защитные цвета, 위장, 黑幕风云

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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