Cast
Oleg Kononov
Gennadiy Valikov
Nadezhda Vikhrova
Nadya - doch Kharitona
Elena Melnikova
Katya Loseva
Cast and Crew
Director
Viktor Tregubovich
Writer
Viktor Merezhko, Viktor Tregubovich, Leonid Treyer
Composer
Aleksandr Kolker
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
1978
World premiere
6 June 1978
Release date
|6 June 1978
|Russia
|
|12+
|11 November 1978
|USA
|
|
|10 December 1979
|USSR
|
|
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Ukhodya - ukhodi, Go Away, Уходя-уходи