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Poster of Ukhodya - ukhodi
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Ukhodya - ukhodi
6.7

Ukhodya - ukhodi

, 1978
Ukhodya - ukhodi
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Ukhodya - ukhodi
6.7

Cast

Viktor Pavlov
Viktor Pavlov
Dmitriy Sulin
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Alisa Sulina
Marina Tregubovich
Svetka Sulina
Nikolay Rybnikov
Nikolay Rybnikov
Semyon Dyavitin
Natalya Andreychenko
Natalya Andreychenko
Lyuba
Natalya Gundareva
Natalya Gundareva
Marina Valikova
Fyodor Odinokov
Khariton
Oleg Kononov
Gennadiy Valikov
Nadezhda Vikhrova
Nadya - doch Kharitona
Elena Melnikova
Katya Loseva
Director Viktor Tregubovich
Writer Viktor Merezhko, Viktor Tregubovich, Leonid Treyer
Composer Aleksandr Kolker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 6 June 1978
Release date
6 June 1978 Russia 12+
11 November 1978 USA
10 December 1979 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Ukhodya - ukhodi, Go Away, Уходя-уходи

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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