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Natalya Andreychenko
Natalya Andreychenko Natalya Andreychenko
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Andreychenko

Natalya Andreychenko

Natalya Andreychenko

Date of Birth
3 May 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Siberiade 7.8
Siberiade (1978)
Meri Poppins, do svidaniya 7.6
Meri Poppins, do svidaniya (1983)
Wartime Romance 7.5
Wartime Romance (1983)

Filmography

Ochen russkiy detektiv 5.1
Ochen russkiy detektiv Ochen russkiy detektiv
Comedy 2008, Russia
Watch trailer
Na kryshe mira 1.6
Na kryshe mira Na kryshe mira
Romantic 2008, Russia
Moya bolshaya armyanskaya svadba 5.3
Moya bolshaya armyanskaya svadba
Comedy, Romantic, 2005, Russia
Give Me Moonlight 5.1
Give Me Moonlight Podari mne lunnyy svet
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2000, Russia
8 ½ $ 6.7
8 ½ $ 8 ½ $
Comedy 1999, Russia
Little Odessa 6.7
Little Odessa Little Odessa
Drama, Crime 1994, USA
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District 6.5
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District Ledi Makbet Mtsenskogo uezda
Drama 1989, USSR / Switzerland
Forgive Me 6.8
Forgive Me Prosti
Drama, Romantic 1986, USSR
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