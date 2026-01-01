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About
Filmography
Natalya Andreychenko
Natalya Andreychenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Andreychenko
Natalya Andreychenko
Natalya Andreychenko
Date of Birth
3 May 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
Siberiade
(1978)
7.6
Meri Poppins, do svidaniya
(1983)
7.5
Wartime Romance
(1983)
Filmography
5.1
Ochen russkiy detektiv
Ochen russkiy detektiv
Comedy
2008, Russia
Watch trailer
1.6
Na kryshe mira
Na kryshe mira
Romantic
2008, Russia
5.3
Moya bolshaya armyanskaya svadba
Comedy, Romantic,
2005, Russia
5.1
Give Me Moonlight
Podari mne lunnyy svet
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2000, Russia
6.7
8 ½ $
8 ½ $
Comedy
1999, Russia
6.7
Little Odessa
Little Odessa
Drama, Crime
1994, USA
6.5
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District
Ledi Makbet Mtsenskogo uezda
Drama
1989, USSR / Switzerland
6.8
Forgive Me
Prosti
Drama, Romantic
1986, USSR
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