Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marina Tregubovich Marina Tregubovich
Kinoafisha Persons Marina Tregubovich

Marina Tregubovich

Marina Tregubovich

Date of Birth
3 February 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Three Times About Love 6.9
Three Times About Love (1981)
Ukhodya - ukhodi 6.8
Ukhodya - ukhodi (1978)
Devochka, khochesh snimatsya v kino? 6.8
Devochka, khochesh snimatsya v kino? (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Three Times About Love 6.9
Three Times About Love Trizhdy o lyubvi
Romantic 1981, USSR
Ukhodya - ukhodi 6.8
Ukhodya - ukhodi Ukhodya - ukhodi
Comedy 1978, USSR
Devochka, khochesh snimatsya v kino? 6.8
Devochka, khochesh snimatsya v kino? Devochka, khochesh snimatsya v kino?
Romantic 1977, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more