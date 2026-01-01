Menu
Marina Tregubovich
Marina Tregubovich
Marina Tregubovich
Marina Tregubovich
Marina Tregubovich
Date of Birth
3 February 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.9
Three Times About Love
(1981)
6.8
Ukhodya - ukhodi
(1978)
6.8
Devochka, khochesh snimatsya v kino?
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
1981
1978
1977
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
6.9
Three Times About Love
Trizhdy o lyubvi
Romantic
1981, USSR
6.8
Ukhodya - ukhodi
Ukhodya - ukhodi
Comedy
1978, USSR
6.8
Devochka, khochesh snimatsya v kino?
Devochka, khochesh snimatsya v kino?
Romantic
1977, USSR
