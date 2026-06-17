Non c'è pace tra gli ulivi, Pâques sanglantes, Bloedige Pasen, Es gibt keinen Frieden unter den Oliven, Ingen fred under oliventrærne, Ingen fred under olivträden, Kein Frieden unter den Olivenbäumen, Matomeno Pasha, Não Há Paz Entre as Oliveiras, Nema mira medju maslinama, Nie ma pokoju pod oliwkami, Nincs béke az olajfák alatt, No hay paz entre los olivos, No Peace Under the Olive Tree, No Peace Under the Olive Trees, Nu-i pace sub măslini, Páscoa de Sangue, Taistelu oliivipuiden varjossa, Under the Olive Tree, Unschuldig verfolgt, Vendetta, Нема миру під оливами, Нет мира под оливами, オリーヴの下に平和はない, 橄榄树下无和平
Film rating
6.8
Rate13 votes
6.9IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.