Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Under the Olive Tree
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Under the Olive Tree
6.8

Under the Olive Tree

, 1950
Non c'è pace tra gli ulivi
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Under the Olive Tree
6.8

Cast

Raf Vallone
Francesco Dominici
Lucia Bosé
Lucia Bosé
Lucia Silvestri
Folco Lulli
Agostino Bonfiglio
Maria Grazia Francia
Maria Grazia Dominici
Dante Maggio
Salvatore Capuano
Michele Riccardini
Il maresciallo
Vincenzo Talarico
L'avvocato difensore di Francesco
Pietro Tordi
L'avvocato Gaetano Bertarelli
Attilio Torelli
Giacomo Sticca
Director Giuseppe De Santis
Writer Carlo Lizzani, Giuseppe De Santis, Gianni Puccini, Libero De Libero
Composer Goffredo Petrassi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1950
World premiere 10 September 1950
Release date
9 April 1954 Czechoslovakia
17 June 2026 France
10 September 1950 Italy
17 December 1953 USSR
Production Lux Film
Also known as
Non c'è pace tra gli ulivi, Pâques sanglantes, Bloedige Pasen, Es gibt keinen Frieden unter den Oliven, Ingen fred under oliventrærne, Ingen fred under olivträden, Kein Frieden unter den Olivenbäumen, Matomeno Pasha, Não Há Paz Entre as Oliveiras, Nema mira medju maslinama, Nie ma pokoju pod oliwkami, Nincs béke az olajfák alatt, No hay paz entre los olivos, No Peace Under the Olive Tree, No Peace Under the Olive Trees, Nu-i pace sub măslini, Páscoa de Sangue, Taistelu oliivipuiden varjossa, Under the Olive Tree, Unschuldig verfolgt, Vendetta, Нема миру під оливами, Нет мира под оливами, オリーヴの下に平和はない, 橄榄树下无和平

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Under the Olive Tree

L'udienza
L'udienza Drama
1971, France / Italy
6.0
Attack and Retreat
Attack and Retreat Drama, War
1965, USSR / Italy
7.0
Hands Over the City
Hands Over the City Drama
1963, France / Italy
7.0
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Romantic, Comedy
1963, France / Italy
7.0
Salvatore Giuliano
Salvatore Giuliano Drama, Crime
1961, Italy
7.0
A Husband for Anna
A Husband for Anna Drama
1955, Italy
6.0
Days of Love
Days of Love Comedy, Drama
1954, Italy / France
6.0
The White Sheik
The White Sheik Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1952, Italy
6.0
Casque d'or
Casque d'or Drama, Romantic, Crime
1952, France
7.0
Rome 11:00
Rome 11:00 Drama
1952, France / Italy
7.0
Variety Lights
Variety Lights Drama, Romantic
1950, Italy
7.0
Bitter Rice
Bitter Rice Drama
1949, Italy
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more