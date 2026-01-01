I'm an artist. So are you. You've got spunk, spunk! You'll see. You and I together, always! I will be the performer. I don't need anyone. I will form the company. I promise you.

Checco Dal Monte [to Lily] I'm an artist. So are you. You've got spunk, spunk! You'll see. You and I together, always! I will be the performer. I don't need anyone. I will form the company. I promise you.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.