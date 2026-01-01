Luci del varietà, The Lights of Variety, Variety Lights, A varieté fényei, Les feux du music-hall, Lichter des Varieté, Lights of Variety, Llums de varietats, Luces de variedad, Luces de varieté, Luces del varieté, Luzes da Ribalta, Mujeres y luces, Mulheres e Luzes, Pigen fra varietéen, Piken fra varieteen, Rampljusens barn, Svetlá varieté, Svetlosti varijetea, Światła varieté, Varieteen valot, Varietes Chiragdnebi, Varjetė šviesos, Varyete Işıkları, Τα φώτα του βαριετέ, Огни варьете, Светлините на вариетето, 寄席の脚光, 賣藝春秋
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Quotes
Checco Dal Monte[to Lily]I'm an artist. So are you. You've got spunk, spunk! You'll see. You and I together, always! I will be the performer. I don't need anyone. I will form the company. I promise you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.