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Poster of Variety Lights
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Variety Lights
7.1

Variety Lights

, 1950
Luci del varietà
Italy / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Variety Lights
7.1

Cast

Franca Valeri
Peppino De Filippo
Checco Dal Monte
Carla Del Poggio
Liliana 'Lily' Antonelli
Giulietta Masina
Melina Amour
John Kitzmiller
Trumpet player Johnny
Dante Maggio
Remo
Checco Durante
Theater Owner
Gina Mascetti
Valeria del Sole
Giulio Calì
Magician Edison Will
Silvio Bagolini
Bruno Antonini
Giacomo Furia
Duke
Director Federico Fellini, Alberto Lattuada
Writer Tullio Pinelli, Federico Fellini, Alberto Lattuada
Composer Felice Lattuada
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1950
World premiere 6 December 1950
Release date
23 June 1958 Denmark
6 February 1959 Finland S
7 December 1956 France TP
13 February 1959 Germany
28 September 1960 Great Britain
6 December 1950 Italy
17 December 1953 Peru
12 October 1959 Sweden Btl
6 May 1965 USA NR
Production Capitolium
Also known as
Luci del varietà, The Lights of Variety, Variety Lights, A varieté fényei, Les feux du music-hall, Lichter des Varieté, Lights of Variety, Llums de varietats, Luces de variedad, Luces de varieté, Luces del varieté, Luzes da Ribalta, Mujeres y luces, Mulheres e Luzes, Pigen fra varietéen, Piken fra varieteen, Rampljusens barn, Svetlá varieté, Svetlosti varijetea, Światła varieté, Varieteen valot, Varietes Chiragdnebi, Varjetė šviesos, Varyete Işıkları, Τα φώτα του βαριετέ, Огни варьете, Светлините на вариетето, 寄席の脚光, 賣藝春秋

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Checco Dal Monte [to Lily] I'm an artist. So are you. You've got spunk, spunk! You'll see. You and I together, always! I will be the performer. I don't need anyone. I will form the company. I promise you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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