Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksey Komashko Aleksey Komashko
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksey Komashko

Aleksey Komashko

Aleksey Komashko

Date of Birth
29 April 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Lovec snov 7.5
Lovec snov (2022)
Apostol 7.4
Apostol (2008)
The Factory 7.1
The Factory (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pin-kod 5.5
Pin-kod
Drama, Detective 2025, Russia
Mezhdu nami glubokoe more 4.8
Mezhdu nami glubokoe more
Drama, Romantic 2023, Russia
Lovec snov 7.5
Lovec snov
Detective, Romantic 2022, Russia
Odnazhdy v pustyne 6.8
Odnazhdy v pustyne Odnazhdy v pustyne
War 2022, Russia / Syrian Arab Republic
Watch trailer
Podem s glubiny
Podem s glubiny
Detective, Drama 2018, Russia
The Factory 7.1
The Factory Zavod
Drama 2018, Russia / France
Watch trailer
Crimea 5.2
Crimea Krym
Drama 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Propavshiy bez vesti
Propavshiy bez vesti
Drama, Crime, Detective 2013, Russia
Pravo na lyubov 4.5
Pravo na lyubov
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
Chernye koshki 6.6
Chernye koshki
Detective, War 2013, Russia
Inkassatory 5.6
Inkassatory
Drama, Crime 2012, Russia
SOBR 5.9
SOBR
Action 2012, Russia
Mechty iz plastilina 5.9
Mechty iz plastilina Mechty iz plastilina
Drama 2012, Russia
Arifmetika podlosti 5.3
Arifmetika podlosti Arifmetika podlosti
Drama, Romantic 2011, Russia / Ukraine
TT 7
TT
Action, Adventure, Crime 2010, Russia
To Live! 7
To Live! Zhit
Drama 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
V storonu ot voyny 5.2
V storonu ot voyny
Drama, War 2009, Russia
Apostol 7.4
Apostol
Action, War, History 2008, Russia
Aziat 4.6
Aziat Aziat
Action 2008, Russia
Almazy na desert
Almazy na desert
Comedy, Detective 2007, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more