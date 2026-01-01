Aleksey Komashko

Menu
Date of Birth
29 April 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
Lovec snov
(2022)
7.4
Apostol
(2008)
7.1
The Factory
(2018)
Filmography
5.5
Pin-kod
Drama, Detective
2025, Russia
4.8
Mezhdu nami glubokoe more
Drama, Romantic
2023, Russia
7.5
Lovec snov
Detective, Romantic
2022, Russia
6.8
Odnazhdy v pustyne
Odnazhdy v pustyne
War
2022, Russia / Syrian Arab Republic
Watch trailer
Podem s glubiny
Detective, Drama
2018, Russia
7.1
The Factory
Zavod
Drama
2018, Russia / France
Watch trailer
5.2
Crimea
Krym
Drama
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Propavshiy bez vesti
Drama, Crime, Detective
2013, Russia
4.5
Pravo na lyubov
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia
6.6
Chernye koshki
Detective, War
2013, Russia
5.6
Inkassatory
Drama, Crime
2012, Russia
5.9
SOBR
Action
2012, Russia
5.9
Mechty iz plastilina
Mechty iz plastilina
Drama
2012, Russia
5.3
Arifmetika podlosti
Arifmetika podlosti
Drama, Romantic
2011, Russia / Ukraine
7
TT
Action, Adventure, Crime
2010, Russia
7
To Live!
Zhit
Drama
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
5.2
V storonu ot voyny
Drama, War
2009, Russia
7.4
Apostol
Action, War, History
2008, Russia
4.6
Aziat
Aziat
Action
2008, Russia
Almazy na desert
Comedy, Detective
2007, Russia
