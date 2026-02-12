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9.1
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The Wall
9.1
The Wall
, 2026
Hotarul
Moldova / Comedy
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9.1
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Synopsis
When a simple boundary dispute between two neighboring households escalates, a quiet Moldovan village is drawn into a chain of comic conflicts fueled by pride, old grudges, and half-told truths.
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Cast
Andrei Locoman
Ion Grosu
Igor Caras
Vlad Druck
Lilia Cazacu
Natalia Bernaz
Writer
Mariana Starciuc
Composer
Pavel Malisev
,
Mihai Dolgan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Moldova
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
12 February 2026
Release date
12 February 2026
Moldova
AP 12
Budget
€840,000
Worldwide Gross
$14,335
Production
609 Film, 609 Film, Kantora Film Production
Also known as
Hotarul, The Wall, Hotarul / the Wall
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Film rating
9.1
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10
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9.1
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