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Poster of The Wall
9.1
Kinoafisha Films The Wall
9.1

The Wall

, 2026
Hotarul
Moldova / Comedy
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Poster of The Wall
9.1
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Synopsis

When a simple boundary dispute between two neighboring households escalates, a quiet Moldovan village is drawn into a chain of comic conflicts fueled by pride, old grudges, and half-told truths.

Cast

Andrei Locoman
Ion Grosu
Igor Caras
Vlad Druck
Lilia Cazacu
Natalia Bernaz
Writer Mariana Starciuc
Composer Pavel Malisev, Mihai Dolgan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Moldova
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 12 February 2026
Release date
12 February 2026 Moldova AP 12
Budget €840,000
Worldwide Gross $14,335
Production 609 Film, 609 Film, Kantora Film Production
Also known as
Hotarul, The Wall, Hotarul / the Wall

Film rating

9.1
Rate 10 votes
9.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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