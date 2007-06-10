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Poster of Who's Your Monkey?
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Who's Your Monkey?
5.4

Who's Your Monkey?

, 2007
Who's Your Monkey? / Throwing Stars
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Who's Your Monkey?
5.4

Cast

Scott Grimes
Scott Grimes
Mark
Jason London
Jason London
Bobby
Scott Michael Campbell
Laith
David DeLuise
Hutto
Kevin Durand
Kevin Durand
Reed
Wayne Knight
Wayne Knight
Officer Brooks
Ali Hillis
Ali Hillis
Lisa
Susan May Pratt
Rebecca
Katherine Boecher
Angi
Siena Goines
Lynn
Director Todd Breau
Writer Ryan Steckloff
Composer Ron Alan Cohen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 10 June 2007
Release date
10 June 2007 Russia 16+
10 June 2007 Kazakhstan
10 June 2007 USA
10 June 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $625,000
Production 1 Degree Pictures, TigerLily Media
Also known as
Throwing Stars, Who's Your Monkey?

Film rating

5.4
Rate 14 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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