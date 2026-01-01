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Poster of Sinyaya ptitsa
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Sinyaya ptitsa
6.9

Sinyaya ptitsa

, 1970
Sinyaya ptitsa
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Sinyaya ptitsa
6.9

Cast

Liya Akhedzhakova
Liya Akhedzhakova
Lyudmila Gnilova
Vladimir Kenigson
Vasily Livanov
Vasily Livanov
Yuriy Yakovlev
Yuriy Yakovlev
Rina Zelyonaya
Rina Zelyonaya
Director Vasily Livanov
Writer Vasily Livanov, Maurice Maeterlinck
Composer Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 1 January 1970
Release date
1 January 1970 Russia 0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Sinyaya ptitsa, The Blue Bird, Синій птах, Синяя птица, El pájaro azul

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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