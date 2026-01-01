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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Sinyaya ptitsa
6.9
Sinyaya ptitsa
, 1970
Sinyaya ptitsa
USSR / Animation / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
6.9
Cast
Liya Akhedzhakova
Lyudmila Gnilova
Vladimir Kenigson
Vasily Livanov
Yuriy Yakovlev
Rina Zelyonaya
Director
Vasily Livanov
Writer
Vasily Livanov
,
Maurice Maeterlinck
Composer
Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
1970
World premiere
1 January 1970
Release date
1 January 1970
Russia
0+
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Sinyaya ptitsa, The Blue Bird, Синій птах, Синяя птица, El pájaro azul
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Cartoon rating
6.9
Rate
14
votes
6.8
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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