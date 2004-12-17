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Poster of Swades
8.2
Kinoafisha Films Swades
8.2

Swades

, 2004
Swades: We, the People
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Swades
8.2

Synopsis

A successful Indian scientist returns to an Indian village to take his nanny to America with him and in the process rediscovers his roots.

Cast

Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan
Mohan Bhargava
Gayatri Joshi
Gita
Kishori Ballal
Rahul Sinha
Smith Seth
Nandan 'Chiku'
Lekh Tandon
Dadaji - Freedom Fighter
Rajesh Vivek
Nivaran Dayal Shrivastav
Daya Shankar Pandey
Mela Ram
Bachan Pachehra
Haridas
Vishnudutt Gaur
Mr. Vishnu Dutt (Village Panchayat Member)
Director Ashutosh Gowariker
Writer M.G. Sathya, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sameer Sharma, Lalit Marathe
Composer A.R. Rahman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 3 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 17 December 2004
Release date
17 December 2004 Brazil
17 December 2004 Germany 12
17 December 2004 India
17 December 2004 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,953,889
Production Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, Dillywood, UTV Motion Pictures
Also known as
Swades: We, the People, Swades, Swades: Nous, le peuple, Una luce dal passato, Desam, Fénysugár a múltból, Gimtinė, Mój kraj, Swades - Heimat, Szülõföld, Возвращение на Родину, Повернення на Батьківщину, 故土

Film rating

8.2
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Swades

Quotes

Mohan Bhargav I'm only speaking of things I've experienced while living here. And that is that we keep fighting among ourselves when we must fight against illiteracy, over-population & corruption. Everyday, in our streets & homes, each one of us keeps saying their is no future of this country. This country is on the path of destruction. If we keep saying this, we will one day actually land up there. You'll need to do something about this. You too! Not just the members of the Panchayat but everyone in the village. You're blaming Panchayat for your problems. But when you step into their shoes, you'll do the same thing. This applies to me too. The dalits blame the brahmins and brahmins claim that their piety is despoiled by the dalits. The blacksmith & potter blame the moneylender. The land owners blame the peasants, but they don't give them their rights. In what way are we great then? If we have problems in the village, we point our finger at the State and the State at someone else. We all are finding fault with each other! But the true fact is that we're all to be blamed. Because the problem is us. Me, you, all of us...
Vishwa Are you out of your mind! What are you saying?
Mohan Bhargav All I know is that a weaver who changed his occupation by becoming a farmer can't even feed his family or give his children even some basic education. He can only watch his kids die of malnutrition.
[Mohan leaves]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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