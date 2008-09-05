Quotes
Anonymous Mr. Rathod, what do you do if a cockroach enters your house? You don't make it your pet, you just kill it. These pests were spoiling my house and now I want to clean it.
Prakash Rathod - Commissioner of Police Who are you?
Anonymous I'm someone who is afraid to get into a bus or a train these days. I'm someone whose wife thinks that he is going to war while I'm actually going to my work. She is afraid that I may not return. She calls up every two hours to find if I had my tea, to find if I had my lunch. Actually she wants to find out whether I'm still alive or not. I'm someone who sometimes gets stuck in the rain or in the blasts. I'm someone who suspects the person carrying a rosary. I'm also the one who is afraid to grow his beard and wear a cap. If I buy a shop I'm afraid to choose a name as someone might see the name and burn it during the riots. No matter whoever is fighting, I'm the first one to get killed. You must have seen a crowd. Choose a person from it. I'm that person. I'm just a stupid common man wanting to clean his house.