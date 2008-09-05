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Poster of A Wednesday!
8.1
Kinoafisha Films A Wednesday!
8.1

A Wednesday!

, 2008
A Wednesday
India / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of A Wednesday!
8.1

Cast

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Prakash Rathod
Jimmy Shergill
Aamir Bashir
Jai Singh
Naseeruddin Shah
The Common Man
Virendra Saxena
Babu
Mahesh Kanual
Stranger at Police Station
Gaurav Kapoor
Ajay Khanna
Seema Malik
Anu
Jaywant Wadkar
Traffic Constable
Deepal Shaw
Naina Roy
Snehal Dabi
Sambhu (Electric Baba)
Director Neeraj Pandey
Writer Neeraj Pandey
Composer Sanjoy Chowdhury
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 5 September 2008
Release date
5 September 2008 India
Worldwide Gross $3,256,911
Production Anjum Rizvi Film Company, Friday Filmworks, UTV Motion Pictures
Also known as
A Wednesday, Среда, A Common Man, Egy szerda, Kolmapäev, Một Ngày Thứ Tư, Quarta-Feira, Środa, Середа, 一个星期三的下午, 一個星期三的下午, Bir Çərşəmbə Günü

Film rating

8.1
Rate 15 votes
8.1 IMDb

Quotes

Anonymous Mr. Rathod, what do you do if a cockroach enters your house? You don't make it your pet, you just kill it. These pests were spoiling my house and now I want to clean it.
Prakash Rathod - Commissioner of Police Who are you?
Anonymous I'm someone who is afraid to get into a bus or a train these days. I'm someone whose wife thinks that he is going to war while I'm actually going to my work. She is afraid that I may not return. She calls up every two hours to find if I had my tea, to find if I had my lunch. Actually she wants to find out whether I'm still alive or not. I'm someone who sometimes gets stuck in the rain or in the blasts. I'm someone who suspects the person carrying a rosary. I'm also the one who is afraid to grow his beard and wear a cap. If I buy a shop I'm afraid to choose a name as someone might see the name and burn it during the riots. No matter whoever is fighting, I'm the first one to get killed. You must have seen a crowd. Choose a person from it. I'm that person. I'm just a stupid common man wanting to clean his house.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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