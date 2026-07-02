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Poster of Reversion
5.5
Reversion - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Reversion
5.5

Reversion

, 2025
Reversión
Spain, Dominican Republic / Detective, Thriller
Tickets Trailers
Going 8
Not going 2
Tickets
Poster of Reversion
5.5
Tickets
Going 8
Not going 2
Reversion - Dubbed trailer
Reversion  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Mario sees his brother David's kidnapping. When David returns 19 days later with no memory, Mario suspects the returnee isn't really his brother. His investigation challenges his grip on reality.

Cast

Jaime Lorente
Jaime Lorente
Mario
Manu Vega
Manu Vega
David
Belén Rueda
Belén Rueda
Clara
Fernando Cayo
Fernando Cayo
García
Eva Llorach
Eva Llorach
Dra. Quintana
Manny Pérez
Manny Pérez
Adrián
Jonathan Maravilla
Jonathan Maravilla
Saúl
Omar Patin
Omar Patin
Teniente Castillo
Gerardo Mercedes
Conserje
Santiago Molero
Santiago Molero
Hombre
Adrián Bernardos
Claudia Placer
Claudia Placer
Director Jacob Santana
Writer Frank Ariza, Marco Lagarde, Jacob Santana
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / Dominican Republic
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 2 July 2026
Release date
2 July 2026 Russia ПРОвзгляд
Worldwide Gross $441,077
Production AF Films, Arde Producciones, E-Media Canary Project
Also known as
Reversión, Reversion

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 22 July 2026

Film Trailers

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Reversion - Dubbed trailer
Reversion Dubbed trailer
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