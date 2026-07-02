Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.5
Kinoafisha
Films
Reversion
5.5
Reversion
, 2025
Reversión
Spain, Dominican Republic / Detective, Thriller
Tickets
Trailers
Going
8
Not going
2
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
5.5
Tickets
Going
8
Not going
2
Reversion
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Mario sees his brother David's kidnapping. When David returns 19 days later with no memory, Mario suspects the returnee isn't really his brother. His investigation challenges his grip on reality.
Expand
Cast
Jaime Lorente
Mario
Manu Vega
David
Belén Rueda
Clara
Fernando Cayo
García
Eva Llorach
Dra. Quintana
Manny Pérez
Adrián
Jonathan Maravilla
Saúl
Omar Patin
Teniente Castillo
Gerardo Mercedes
Conserje
Santiago Molero
Hombre
Adrián Bernardos
Claudia Placer
Director
Jacob Santana
Writer
Frank Ariza
,
Marco Lagarde
,
Jacob Santana
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain / Dominican Republic
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
2 July 2026
Release date
2 July 2026
Russia
ПРОвзгляд
Worldwide Gross
$441,077
Production
AF Films, Arde Producciones, E-Media Canary Project
Also known as
Reversión, Reversion
More
Film rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 22 July 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
Reversion
Dubbed trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Domzhur (Tsentralnyy Dom zhurnalistov)
21:30
from 450 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
31 July
from 450 ₽
All cinemas
Similar films for Reversion
The Hole in the Ground
Horror
2018, Ireland
5.0
Terrified
Horror, Mystery
2017, Argentina
6.0
Gone Girl
Thriller, Drama
2014, USA
8.0
Goodnight Mommy
Horror, Drama, Thriller, Detective
2014, Austria
6.0
Changeling
Mystery
2008, USA
7.0
«Reversion» now playing
Fri
31
How do I book tickets for Reversion?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Domzhur (Tsentralnyy Dom zhurnalistov)
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D, SUB
21:30
from 450 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree