About
5.6
IMDb Rating: 5.2
3 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich
100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich
Ivan Denisovich
18+
Drama
100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
13 August 2021
Release date
23 September 2021
Russia
Централ Партнершип
16+
23 September 2021
Belarus
23 September 2021
Kazakhstan
Budget
170,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$92,244
Production
Rossiya 1, Vera
Also known as
Ivan Denisovich, 100 Minutes, Gulag - 10 Jahre Hölle, Иван Денисович, Сто минут из жизни Ивана Денисовича
Director
Gleb Panfilov
Cast
Filipp Yankovskiy
Artur Beschastnyy
Denis Karasyov
Stepan Abramov
Igor Savochkin
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Андрей Илюшин
24 April 2022, 11:49
Ужасно снят, всё наигранно, фальшиво. Если досмотрел.
Film Trailers
100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich
Trailer
0
0
Stills
