5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.2
Kinoafisha Films 100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich

100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich

Ivan Denisovich 18+
100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich - trailer
100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 13 August 2021
Release date
23 September 2021 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
23 September 2021 Belarus
23 September 2021 Kazakhstan
Budget 170,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $92,244
Production Rossiya 1, Vera
Also known as
Ivan Denisovich, 100 Minutes, Gulag - 10 Jahre Hölle, Иван Денисович, Сто минут из жизни Ивана Денисовича
Director
Gleb Panfilov
Gleb Panfilov
Cast
Filipp Yankovskiy
Filipp Yankovskiy
Artur Beschastnyy
Artur Beschastnyy
Denis Karasyov
Denis Karasyov
Stepan Abramov
Stepan Abramov
Igor Savochkin
Igor Savochkin
Film rating

5.6
Rate 19 votes
5.2 IMDb
Film Reviews
Андрей Илюшин 24 April 2022, 11:49
Ужасно снят, всё наигранно, фальшиво. Если досмотрел.
100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich - trailer
100 minutes from the life of Ivan Denisovich Trailer
