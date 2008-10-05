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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Innocent Guilty
6.1
Innocent Guilty
, 2008
Innocent Guilty
Russia / Drama / 18+
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Similar
6.1
Cast
Inna Churikova
Andrey Kharybin
Oleg Yankovskiy
Vladimir Chuprikov
Sergey Batalov
Leonid Bronevoy
Director
Gleb Panfilov
Writer
Gleb Panfilov
Composer
Vadim Bibergan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
5 October 2008
Release date
5 October 2008
Russia
16+
Budget
$2,000,000
Also known as
Bez vini vinovatiye, Без вины виноватые
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
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6.1
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Best Russian Films
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