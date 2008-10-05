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Poster of Innocent Guilty
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Innocent Guilty
6.1

Innocent Guilty

, 2008
Innocent Guilty
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Innocent Guilty
6.1

Cast

Inna Churikova
Inna Churikova
Andrey Kharybin
Andrey Kharybin
Oleg Yankovskiy
Oleg Yankovskiy
Vladimir Chuprikov
Vladimir Chuprikov
Sergey Batalov
Sergey Batalov
Leonid Bronevoy
Leonid Bronevoy
Director Gleb Panfilov
Writer Gleb Panfilov
Composer Vadim Bibergan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 5 October 2008
Release date
5 October 2008 Russia 16+
Budget $2,000,000
Also known as
Bez vini vinovatiye, Без вины виноватые

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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