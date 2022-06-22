East of Eden, Al este del paraíso, À l'est d'Eden, Jenseits von Eden, Al este del edén, Öster om Eden, Ten oosten van Eden, К востоку от рая, A l'est de l'Edèn, A Leste do Paraíso, Cennet Yolu, De verloren zoon, Eden no Higashi, Édentől keletre, Eedenistä itään, Hommiku pool Eedenit, Į rytus nuo Rojaus, Istočno od raja, John Steinbeck's East of Eden, Kidmut Eden, La est de Eden, La valle dell'Eden, Na východ od raja, Na vychod od ráje, Na východ od ráje, Na wschód od Edenu, Øst for Eden, Øst for paradis, Shargh-e behesht, Vidas Amargas, Vzhodno od raja, Ανατολικά της Εδέμ, Источно од раја, На изток от рая, На схід від раю, エデンの東, 伊甸园之东, 天倫夢覺, Anatolika tis Edem, 에덴의 동쪽, A l'est d'Eden, 伊甸之东, 天伦梦境
Cal TraskI've been jealous all my life. Jealous, I couldn't even stand it. Tonight, I even tried to buy your love, but now I don't want it anymore... I can't use it anymore. I don't want any kind of love anymore. It doesn't pay off.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.