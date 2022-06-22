Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack East of Eden

I've been jealous all my life. Jealous, I couldn't even stand it. Tonight, I even tried to buy your love, but now I don't want it anymore... I can't use it anymore. I don't want any kind of love anymore. It doesn't pay off.

Cal Trask I've been jealous all my life. Jealous, I couldn't even stand it. Tonight, I even tried to buy your love, but now I don't want it anymore... I can't use it anymore. I don't want any kind of love anymore. It doesn't pay off.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.