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Poster of East of Eden
7.9
Kinoafisha Films East of Eden
7.9

East of Eden

, 1955
East of Eden
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of East of Eden
7.9

Synopsis

A wilful young man contends against his brother for the attention of their religious father while reconnecting with his estranged mother and falling for his brother's girlfriend.

Cast

James Dean
James Dean
Cal Trask
Julie Harris
Abra
Raymond Massey
Adam Trask
Burl Ives
Sam - the Sheriff
Richard Davalos
Aron Trask
Jo Van Fleet
Kate
Albert Dekker
Will Hamilton
Lois Smith
Anne
Harold Gordon
Gustav Albrecht
Nick Dennis
Rantani
Director Elia Kazan
Writer John Steinbeck, Paul Osborn
Composer Leonard Rosenman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 9 March 1955
Release date
12 June 1963 Argentina
5 January 1956 Australia
1 September 1955 Austria
11 November 1955 Belgium
15 May 1955 Brazil
28 April 1955 Canada
12 January 1966 Czechia
20 July 2001 Denmark
13 September 1968 Finland
14 April 2004 France
6 July 1955 Germany
14 July 1955 Great Britain
27 July 1955 Hong Kong
14 October 1965 Hungary
11 November 1955 Ireland
21 September 1955 Italy
3 November 2005 Japan
5 April 1956 Mexico
21 October 1955 Netherlands
31 August 1955 Norway
12 May 1956 Portugal
11 March 1969 Romania
1 January 1971 Slovakia 12
23 April 1956 South Africa
6 September 1957 South Korea 15
16 March 1970 Spain
26 November 1962 Sweden
1 December 1955 Turkey
10 April 1955 USA
11 October 1956 Uruguay
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $50,203
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
East of Eden, Al este del paraíso, À l'est d'Eden, Jenseits von Eden, Al este del edén, Öster om Eden, Ten oosten van Eden, К востоку от рая, A l'est de l'Edèn, A Leste do Paraíso, Cennet Yolu, De verloren zoon, Eden no Higashi, Édentől keletre, Eedenistä itään, Hommiku pool Eedenit, Į rytus nuo Rojaus, Istočno od raja, John Steinbeck's East of Eden, Kidmut Eden, La est de Eden, La valle dell'Eden, Na východ od raja, Na vychod od ráje, Na východ od ráje, Na wschód od Edenu, Øst for Eden, Øst for paradis, Shargh-e behesht, Vidas Amargas, Vzhodno od raja, Ανατολικά της Εδέμ, Источно од раја, На изток от рая, На схід від раю, エデンの東, 伊甸园之东, 天倫夢覺, Anatolika tis Edem, 에덴의 동쪽, A l'est d'Eden, 伊甸之东, 天伦梦境

Film rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 22 June 2022
Listen to the
soundtrack East of Eden

Quotes

Cal Trask I've been jealous all my life. Jealous, I couldn't even stand it. Tonight, I even tried to buy your love, but now I don't want it anymore... I can't use it anymore. I don't want any kind of love anymore. It doesn't pay off.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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