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Poster of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
7.9

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

, 1958
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
7.9

Synopsis

Brick, an alcoholic ex-football player, drinks his days away and resists the affections of his wife, Maggie. His reunion with his father, Big Daddy, who is dying of cancer, jogs a host of memories and revelations for both father and son.

Cast

Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Maggie Pollitt
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Brick Pollitt
Jack Carson
Gooper Pollitt
Burl Ives
Big Daddy Pollitt
Madeleine Sherwood
Mae Pollitt
Zelda Cleaver
Sookey
Judith Anderson
Ida 'Big Mama' Pollitt
Larry Gates
Dr. Baugh
Vaughn Taylor
Deacon Davis
Brian Corcoran
Boy
Director Richard Brooks
Writer Richard Brooks, James Poe, Tennessee Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 23 August 1958
Release date
24 February 1959 Argentina
13 March 1959 Austria
15 December 1958 Brazil
20 December 1958 Canada
14 August 1959 Denmark
27 March 1959 Finland
23 March 2011 France
19 February 1959 Germany
1 October 1958 Great Britain
25 June 2009 Greece
4 June 1959 Hong Kong
10 April 1959 Ireland
22 December 1958 Italy
7 April 1959 Japan
2 April 1959 Mexico
10 April 1959 Netherlands
6 March 1959 Portugal
9 November 1959 Spain
2 February 1959 Sweden
9 October 1962 Turkey
29 August 1958 USA
19 March 1959 Uruguay
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,872
Production Avon Productions (II)
Also known as
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Un gato sobre el tejado caliente, Die Katze auf dem heißen Blechdach, Katt på hett plåttak, La Chatte sur un toit brûlant, Кошка на раскалённой крыше, De kat op een heet zinken dak, El gato sobre el tejado de zinc caliente, Gata em Telhado de Zinco Quente, Gata em Teto de Zinco Quente, Ghetta ala saghf men safih sakhen, Gorbeye Rooye Shirvaniye Dagh, Kass kuumal plekkkatusel, Kat op een heet zinken dak, Kat på et varmt bliktag, Katt på hett blikktak, Kissa kuumalla katolla, Kızgın Damdaki Kedi, Kočka na rozpálené plechové střeše, Kotka na gorącym blaszanym dachu, La gata sobre el tejado de zinc, La gata sobre la teulada de zinc, La gatta sul tetto che scotta, Lyssasmeni gata, Mačka na rozpálenej plechovej streche, Mačka na vroči pločevinasti strehi, Mačka na vrućem limenom krovu, Macska a forró bádogtetőn, Pisica pe acoperișul fierbinte, Pisica pe un acoperiș fierbinte, Λυσσασμένη γάτα, Кішка на розпеченому даху, Котка върху горещ ламаринен покрив, Мачка на врућем лименом крову/Mačka na vrućem limenom krovu, Мачка на усијаном лименом крову/Mačka na usijanom limenom krovu, 朱門巧婦, 热铁皮屋顶上的猫, 熱いトタン屋根の猫, 뜨거운 양철 지붕 위의 고양이, Kocka na rozpalene plechove strese

Film rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
7.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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