Brick, an alcoholic ex-football player, drinks his days away and resists the affections of his wife, Maggie. His reunion with his father, Big Daddy, who is dying of cancer, jogs a host of memories and revelations for both father and son.
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Un gato sobre el tejado caliente, Die Katze auf dem heißen Blechdach, Katt på hett plåttak, La Chatte sur un toit brûlant, Кошка на раскалённой крыше, De kat op een heet zinken dak, El gato sobre el tejado de zinc caliente, Gata em Telhado de Zinco Quente, Gata em Teto de Zinco Quente, Ghetta ala saghf men safih sakhen, Gorbeye Rooye Shirvaniye Dagh, Kass kuumal plekkkatusel, Kat op een heet zinken dak, Kat på et varmt bliktag, Katt på hett blikktak, Kissa kuumalla katolla, Kızgın Damdaki Kedi, Kočka na rozpálené plechové střeše, Kotka na gorącym blaszanym dachu, La gata sobre el tejado de zinc, La gata sobre la teulada de zinc, La gatta sul tetto che scotta, Lyssasmeni gata, Mačka na rozpálenej plechovej streche, Mačka na vroči pločevinasti strehi, Mačka na vrućem limenom krovu, Macska a forró bádogtetőn, Pisica pe acoperișul fierbinte, Pisica pe un acoperiș fierbinte, Λυσσασμένη γάτα, Кішка на розпеченому даху, Котка върху горещ ламаринен покрив, Мачка на врућем лименом крову/Mačka na vrućem limenom krovu, Мачка на усијаном лименом крову/Mačka na usijanom limenom krovu, 朱門巧婦, 热铁皮屋顶上的猫, 熱いトタン屋根の猫, 뜨거운 양철 지붕 위의 고양이, Kocka na rozpalene plechove strese
Film rating
7.9
Rate13 votes
7.9IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Harvey 'Big Daddy' PollittI've got the guts to die. What I want to know is, have you got the guts to live?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.