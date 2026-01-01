Menu
Awards and nominations of East of Eden 1955

Academy Awards, USA 1956 Academy Awards, USA 1956
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1955 Cannes Film Festival 1955
Best Dramatic Film
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1956 Golden Globes, USA 1956
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Special Achievement Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1956 BAFTA Awards 1956
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Nominee
 Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
 Best Film from any Source
Nominee
