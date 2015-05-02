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Poster of Cleveland Abduction
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Cleveland Abduction
6.6

Cleveland Abduction

, 2015
Cleveland Abduction
USA / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Cleveland Abduction
6.6

Synopsis

A single mother who becomes the first victim of kidnapper Ariel Castro finds herself trapped in his home for 11 years, where she eventually becomes a friend and sister to two other women who are taken captive by Castro.

Cast

Taryn Manning
Taryn Manning
Michelle Knight
Raymond Cruz
Raymond Cruz
Ariel Castro
Katie Sarife
Katie Sarife
Gina DeJesus
Pam Grier
Pam Grier
Carla
Joe Morton
Joe Morton
Agent Solano
Samantha Droke
Amanda Berry
Jane Mowder
Michelle's Mother
Grace Ransom
Emily Castro
Kristina Kopf
Social Worker
Tammy Tsai
Dr. Elaine Chen
Director Alex Kalymnios
Writer Stephen Tolkin, Michelle Knight
Composer Tony Morales
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 2 May 2015
World premiere 2 May 2015
Release date
2 May 2015 Russia 18+
2 May 2015 Kazakhstan
2 May 2015 Norway 18
2 May 2015 Romania 18
2 May 2015 USA
2 May 2015 Ukraine
Production Woodridge Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Also known as
Cleveland Abduction, Beštiálny sused, Clevelandi inimrööv, Clevelandský únos, Die Cleveland - Entführung, Emberrablás Clevelandben, Il mostro di Cleveland, Los secuestros de Cleveland, O Rapto de Cleveland, Potwór z Cleveland, Răpirea din Cleveland, Sequestro em Cleveland, The Cleveland Abduction, Απαγωγές στο Κλίβελαντ, Кливландските пленници, Кливлендска отмица, Кливлендские пленницы, Клівлендські полонянки, クリーブランド監禁事件　少女たちの悲鳴, Les Séquestrées de Cleveland

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Updated 26 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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