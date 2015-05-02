A single mother who becomes the first victim of kidnapper Ariel Castro finds herself trapped in his home for 11 years, where she eventually becomes a friend and sister to two other women who are taken captive by Castro.
ProductionWoodridge Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Also known as
Cleveland Abduction, Beštiálny sused, Clevelandi inimrööv, Clevelandský únos, Die Cleveland - Entführung, Emberrablás Clevelandben, Il mostro di Cleveland, Los secuestros de Cleveland, O Rapto de Cleveland, Potwór z Cleveland, Răpirea din Cleveland, Sequestro em Cleveland, The Cleveland Abduction, Απαγωγές στο Κλίβελαντ, Кливландските пленници, Кливлендска отмица, Кливлендские пленницы, Клівлендські полонянки, クリーブランド監禁事件 少女たちの悲鳴, Les Séquestrées de Cleveland