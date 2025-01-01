Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists Films About Missing People

Films About Missing People

This film collection immerses the viewer in captivating and sometimes mystical stories about missing persons. Each movie offers a unique perspective on solving mysterious disappearances, unveiling secrets and the dark corners of the human fate. The mysterious vanishings in these films become the subject of fascinating cinematic investigations, shedding light on human psychology and complex social relationships. Films about the missing highlight how intriguingly and unexpectedly a plot can unfold in real life and on the big screen.

Weapons
Weapons
Drama, Horror, Detective 2025, USA
8.0
Force of Nature: The Dry 2
Force of Nature: The Dry 2
Thriller 2024, Australia
5.0
Voploshchenie
Voploshchenie
Drama 2024, Russia
6.0
Missing
Missing
Drama, Thriller 2023, USA
7.0
Evil Does Not Exist
Evil Does Not Exist
Drama, Music 2023, Japan
7.0
The Weekend Away
The Weekend Away
Thriller 2022, USA
5.0
Mnogoetazhka
Mnogoetazhka
Thriller, Drama 2022, Russia
6.0
Arctic Void
Arctic Void
Drama, Horror, Detective 2022, USA
4.0
Come Play With Me
Come Play With Me
Horror 2021, Mexico
5.0
The Marco Effect
The Marco Effect
Crime, Thriller 2021, Denmark / Germany
5.0
Censor
Censor
Horror 2021, Great Britain
6.0
Azor
Azor
Drama 2021, Switzerland / France / Argentina
6.0
Forsvundet til Halloween
Forsvundet til Halloween
Family 2021, Denmark
5.0
Flashback
Flashback
Thriller 2020, Canada
6.0
The Desert Project
The Desert Project
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Comedy 2020, USA
4.0
Shirley
Shirley
Thriller, Drama, Biography 2020, USA
5.0
The Bay of Silence
The Bay of Silence
Thriller 2020, Great Britain
4.0
Intruder
Intruder
Thriller, Detective 2020, South Korea
6.0
Lost Girls
Lost Girls
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2020, USA
6.0
The Call
The Call
Horror 2020, USA
4.0
Relic
Relic
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2020, Australia / USA
5.0
Final Frequency
Final Frequency
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, USA
3.0
Captive
Captive
Thriller 2020, USA
5.0
The Song of Names
The Song of Names
Drama 2019, Germany / Canada / Great Britain
6.0
Playmobil: The Movie
Playmobil: The Movie
Animation, Family 2019, France / USA / Germany / China / Nigeria / India / Canada / Great Britain / Tanzania, United Republic of
5.0
Princess Emmy
Princess Emmy
Animation 2019, Belgium / Great Britain / Germany
5.0
Sadako
Sadako
Horror 2019, Japan
4.0
Into the Labyrinth
Into the Labyrinth
Thriller 2019, Italy
6.0
Only the Animals
Only the Animals
Thriller 2019, France / Germany
6.0
The Wave
The Wave
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
6.0
Dive into gripping films about missing persons, where mystery, psychology, and unexpected twists bring to life unforgettable stories both on screen and beyond.

