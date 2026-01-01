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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alex Kalymnios
Alex Kalymnios
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Kalymnios
Alex Kalymnios
Alex Kalymnios
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
8.0
Scott and Bailey
(2011)
7.7
The 100
(2014)
7.7
Once Upon a Time
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2021
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2011
All
12
Films
1
TV Shows
11
Director
12
7.3
The Recruit
Drama, Action, Adventure
2022, USA
7.5
Three Families
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2021, Great Britain
7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
7.6
S.W.A.T.
Drama, Action, Crime
2017, USA
7.5
The White Princess
Drama, History,
2017, USA
7.4
Timeless
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
6.5
Quantico
Crime, Detective, Thriller
2015, USA
6.6
Cleveland Abduction
Cleveland Abduction
Biography, Drama
2015, USA
7.1
Salem
Drama, Thriller
2014, USA
7.7
The 100
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
8
Scott and Bailey
Drama, Crime
2011, Great Britain
7.7
Once Upon a Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2011, USA
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