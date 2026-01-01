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Alex Kalymnios Alex Kalymnios
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Kalymnios

Alex Kalymnios

Alex Kalymnios

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Scott and Bailey 8.0
Scott and Bailey (2011)
The 100 7.7
The 100 (2014)
Once Upon a Time 7.7
Once Upon a Time (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Recruit 7.3
The Recruit
Drama, Action, Adventure 2022, USA
Three Families 7.5
Three Families
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2021, Great Britain
Titans 7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
S.W.A.T. 7.6
S.W.A.T.
Drama, Action, Crime 2017, USA
The White Princess 7.5
The White Princess
Drama, History, 2017, USA
Timeless 7.4
Timeless
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Quantico 6.5
Quantico
Crime, Detective, Thriller 2015, USA
Cleveland Abduction 6.6
Cleveland Abduction Cleveland Abduction
Biography, Drama 2015, USA
Salem 7.1
Salem
Drama, Thriller 2014, USA
The 100 7.7
The 100
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Scott and Bailey 8
Scott and Bailey
Drama, Crime 2011, Great Britain
Once Upon a Time 7.7
Once Upon a Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2011, USA
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