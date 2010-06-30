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Poster of Love Ranch
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Love Ranch
5.9

Love Ranch

, 2010
Love Ranch
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Love Ranch
5.9

Synopsis

A drama centered around a married couple who opened the first legal brothel in Nevada.

Cast

Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Joe Pesci
Joe Pesci
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Gina Gershon
Gina Gershon
Taryn Manning
Taryn Manning
Bai Ling
Bai Ling
Director Taylor Hackford
Writer Mark Jacobson
Composer Chris Bacon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 30 June 2010
Release date
30 June 2010 Russia 16+
30 June 2010 Kazakhstan
30 June 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $146,149
Production Aramid Entertainment Fund, Film & Entertainment VIP Medienfonds 3 GmbH & Co. KG, Rising Star
Also known as
Love Ranch, Armastuse rantso, Havat ha'ahava, Ljubezenski ranc, Love Ranch - Wahrheit und Liebe, O Rancho do Amor, Országúti bordély, Rancho do Amor, Ranczo miłości, Ранчо любви, Ранчото на любовта, ラブ・ランチ　欲望のナイトクラブ

Film rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb

Quotes

[first lines]
Grace Bontempo Selling love will make you rich. That's what my mother taught me. Just don't put your heart in it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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