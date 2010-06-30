ProductionAramid Entertainment Fund, Film & Entertainment VIP Medienfonds 3 GmbH & Co. KG, Rising Star
Also known as
Love Ranch, Armastuse rantso, Havat ha'ahava, Ljubezenski ranc, Love Ranch - Wahrheit und Liebe, O Rancho do Amor, Országúti bordély, Rancho do Amor, Ranczo miłości, Ранчо любви, Ранчото на любовта, ラブ・ランチ 欲望のナイトクラブ
Film rating
5.9
Rate14 votes
5.6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
[first lines]
Grace BontempoSelling love will make you rich. That's what my mother taught me. Just don't put your heart in it.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.