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Marie Gillain
Marie Gillain Marie Gillain
Kinoafisha Persons Marie Gillain

Marie Gillain

Marie Gillain

Date of Birth
18 June 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Director
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Vicky and Her Mystery 7.1
Vicky and Her Mystery (2021)
Coco Before Chanel 7.0
Coco Before Chanel (2008)
Female Agents 7.0
Female Agents (2008)

Filmography

Being Maria 6.5
Being Maria Maria
Biography, Drama, History 2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
Big Kids 6.1
Big Kids Quand tu seras grand
Comedy, Drama 2023, France
A Great Friend 6.4
A Great Friend Les choses simples
Comedy 2023, France
Le Petit Blond De La Casbah 6.6
Le Petit Blond De La Casbah Le petit blond de la casbah
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, France / Tunisia
Goliath 6.8
Goliath Goliath
Drama, Thriller 2022, Belgium / France
Vicky and Her Mystery 7.1
Vicky and Her Mystery Mystère
Adventure, Family 2021, France
Watch trailer
Souviens-toi
Souviens-toi
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2018, France
Coco Before Chanel 7
Coco Before Chanel Coco avant Chanel
Biography 2008, France
Watch trailer
Show more
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