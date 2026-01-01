Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Marie Gillain
Marie Gillain
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marie Gillain
Marie Gillain
Marie Gillain
Date of Birth
18 June 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Director
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Vicky and Her Mystery
(2021)
7.0
Coco Before Chanel
(2008)
7.0
Female Agents
(2008)
Filmography
6.5
Being Maria
Maria
Biography, Drama, History
2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
6.1
Big Kids
Quand tu seras grand
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
6.4
A Great Friend
Les choses simples
Comedy
2023, France
6.6
Le Petit Blond De La Casbah
Le petit blond de la casbah
Biography, Comedy, Drama
2023, France / Tunisia
6.8
Goliath
Goliath
Drama, Thriller
2022, Belgium / France
7.1
Vicky and Her Mystery
Mystère
Adventure, Family
2021, France
Watch trailer
Souviens-toi
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2018, France
7
Coco Before Chanel
Coco avant Chanel
Biography
2008, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree