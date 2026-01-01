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Justyna Suwała
Justyna Suwała
Kinoafisha
Persons
Justyna Suwała
Justyna Suwała
Justyna Suwała
Date of Birth
1 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.4
Body
(2015)
6.4
Imago
(2023)
6.0
Kamper
(2016)
Filmography
6.4
Imago
Imago
Drama
2023, Czechia / Netherlands / Poland
Watch trailer
6
Kamper
Kamper
Drama, Comedy
2016, Poland
6.4
Body
Body/Ciało
Drama, Comedy
2015, Poland
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