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Justyna Suwała Justyna Suwała
Kinoafisha Persons Justyna Suwała

Justyna Suwała

Justyna Suwała

Date of Birth
1 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Body 6.4
Body (2015)
Imago 6.4
Imago (2023)
Kamper 6.0
Kamper (2016)

Filmography

Imago 6.4
Imago Imago
Drama 2023, Czechia / Netherlands / Poland
Watch trailer
Kamper 6
Kamper Kamper
Drama, Comedy 2016, Poland
Body 6.4
Body Body/Ciało
Drama, Comedy 2015, Poland
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