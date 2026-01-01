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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maja Ostaszewska
Maja Ostaszewska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maja Ostaszewska
Maja Ostaszewska
Maja Ostaszewska
Date of Birth
3 September 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
7.2
Tesciowie 3
(2025)
7.1
The in Laws
(2021)
7.0
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
History
Music
War
Western
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
2020
2017
2015
2014
2011
2008
2007
All
16
Films
15
TV Shows
1
Actress
16
5.7
Projekt UFO
Drama, Comedy,
2025, Poland
7.2
Tesciowie 3
Teściowie 3
Comedy
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
7
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris
Chopin, Chopin!
Biography, Drama, Music
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
6.4
Colors of Evil: Red
Kolory zla. Czerwien
Crime, Drama, Detective
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
6
Teściowie 2
Teściowie 2
Comedy
2023, Poland
6.8
The Green Border
Zielona granica
Drama
2023, Belgium / Czechia / France / Poland
Watch trailer
7.1
The in Laws
Tesciowie
Comedy, Drama
2021, Poland
6.2
Never Gonna Snow Again
Sniegu juz nigdy nie bedzie
Comedy, Drama
2020, Poland / Germany
Watch trailer
6.5
Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town
Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town
Drama, Animation
2020, Poland
5.1
Magnesium
Magnezja
Crime, Drama, Western
2020, Poland
Basia
Basia
Drama
2017, Poland
6.4
Body
Body/Ciało
Drama, Comedy
2015, Poland
7
Jack Strong
Jack Strong
Biography, Crime, Drama
2014, Poland
6
Entanglement
Uwiklanie
Crime
2011, Poland
Watch trailer
5.8
How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh?
Ile wazy kon trojanski?
Comedy
2008, Poland
6.2
Katyń
Katyn
War, Documentary, History
2007, Poland
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