Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maja Ostaszewska
Maja Ostaszewska Maja Ostaszewska
Kinoafisha Persons Maja Ostaszewska

Maja Ostaszewska

Maja Ostaszewska

Date of Birth
3 September 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

Tesciowie 3 7.2
Tesciowie 3 (2025)
The in Laws 7.1
The in Laws (2021)
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris 7.0
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Projekt UFO 5.7
Projekt UFO
Drama, Comedy, 2025, Poland
Tesciowie 3 7.2
Tesciowie 3 Teściowie 3
Comedy 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris 7
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris Chopin, Chopin!
Biography, Drama, Music 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
Colors of Evil: Red 6.4
Colors of Evil: Red Kolory zla. Czerwien
Crime, Drama, Detective 2024, Poland
Watch trailer
Teściowie 2 6
Teściowie 2 Teściowie 2
Comedy 2023, Poland
The Green Border 6.8
The Green Border Zielona granica
Drama 2023, Belgium / Czechia / France / Poland
Watch trailer
The in Laws 7.1
The in Laws Tesciowie
Comedy, Drama 2021, Poland
Never Gonna Snow Again 6.2
Never Gonna Snow Again Sniegu juz nigdy nie bedzie
Comedy, Drama 2020, Poland / Germany
Watch trailer
Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town 6.5
Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town
Drama, Animation 2020, Poland
Magnesium 5.1
Magnesium Magnezja
Crime, Drama, Western 2020, Poland
Basia
Basia Basia
Drama 2017, Poland
Body 6.4
Body Body/Ciało
Drama, Comedy 2015, Poland
Jack Strong 7
Jack Strong Jack Strong
Biography, Crime, Drama 2014, Poland
Entanglement 6
Entanglement Uwiklanie
Crime 2011, Poland
Watch trailer
How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh? 5.8
How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh? Ile wazy kon trojanski?
Comedy 2008, Poland
Katyń 6.2
Katyń Katyn
War, Documentary, History 2007, Poland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more