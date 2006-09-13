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Poster of Seraphim Falls
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Seraphim Falls
6.6

Seraphim Falls

, 2006
Seraphim Falls
USA / History, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Seraphim Falls
6.6

Synopsis

At the end of the Civil War, a colonel hunts down a man with whom he has a grudge.

Cast

Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson
Carver
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan
Gideon
Michael Wincott
Michael Wincott
Hayes
Robert Baker
Xander Berkeley
Xander Berkeley
Railcrew Foreman
Ed Lauter
Parsons
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston
Madame Louise
Tom Noonan
Tom Noonan
Minister Abraham
Kevin J. O'Connor
Kevin J. O'Connor
Henry
John Robinson
Kid
Angie Harmon
Angie Harmon
Rose
Director David Von Ancken
Writer David Von Ancken, Abby Everett Jaques
Composer Harry Gregson-Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 15 July 2007
World premiere 13 September 2006
Release date
13 September 2006 Russia 16+
13 April 2007 Australia
13 September 2006 Canada
22 January 2008 Denmark
22 November 2007 Germany
26 January 2007 Great Britain
9 August 2007 Greece
9 May 2008 Italy
13 September 2006 Kazakhstan
26 January 2007 USA
13 September 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,220,058
Production Icon Productions
Also known as
Seraphim Falls, Duelo De Asesinos, Водопад Ангела, À Procura da Vingança, Angelski slapovi, Angelų kriokliai, Caccia spietata, Cascada Seraphim, Duelo de Assassinos, Ehthroi gia panta, Enfrentados, Enfrontats, Jakten på hevn, Krew za krew, Lovec a prenasledovaný, Muž proti muži, Muž proti mužovi, Perseguidos por el pasado, Sát Thủ Miền Viễn Tây, Seraphim Falls - A múlt szökevénye, Seraphim Falls - Gnadenlose Jagd, Εχθροί για πάντα, Серафим Фолс, セラフィム・フォールズ, 王牌對決, پاییز سرافیم, سرافیم فالز, 天使降临, 王牌对决, 追凶双雄

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Water Man Go as you wish. That which is yours will always return to you. That which you take will always be taken from you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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