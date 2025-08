Little Brother Afraid I'm gonna have to ask you to stop walking.

Gideon Let me be, boy. Best just go on back up to your kin.

Little Brother Mister, I never shot nobody in the back before. So it's best you just turn around, and you get what's coming to you.

Gideon Boy, now you put that gun up and go on.

Little Brother Turn around.

Gideon [turns and throws knife into Virgils' neck. Virgil falls off his horse. Gideon bends down and pulls out the knife] You're a fool, boy.

[whips blood off his knife onto his victim]