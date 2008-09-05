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Poster of Appaloosa
7.4
Appaloosa - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Appaloosa
7.4

Appaloosa

, 2008
Appaloosa
USA / Western / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Appaloosa
7.4
Appaloosa - Trailer
Appaloosa  Trailer

Synopsis

Two friends hired to police a small town that is suffering under the rule of a rancher find their job complicated by the arrival of a young widow.

Cast

Viggo Mortensen
Viggo Mortensen
Everett Hitch
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Randall Bragg
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Virgil Cole
Luce Rains
Luce Rains
Dean
James Tarwater
Chalk
Robert Jauregui
Marshall Jack Bell
Timothy V. Murphy
Timothy V. Murphy
Vince
Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Allison French
Boyd Kestner
Bronc
Gabriel Marantz
Joe Whittfield
Director Ed Harris
Writer Robert Knott, Robert B. Parker, Ed Harris
Composer Jeff Beal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 5 September 2008
Release date
5 September 2008 Russia 16+
9 October 2008 Argentina
12 March 2009 Australia
7 January 2009 Belgium
5 December 2008 Brazil
9 January 2009 Denmark
1 October 2008 France
3 October 2008 Great Britain 15
8 January 2009 Greece
28 November 2008 Iceland
26 September 2008 Ireland
30 October 2008 Israel
16 January 2009 Italy
5 September 2008 Kazakhstan
11 August 2011 Kuwait
12 December 2008 Mexico
7 May 2009 Netherlands
3 October 2008 Norway
15 October 2008 Philippines
9 April 2009 Portugal
19 September 2008 Romania 15
21 November 2008 Spain
10 April 2009 Turkey
12 February 2009 UAE
3 October 2008 USA
5 September 2008 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $27,712,362
Production New Line Cinema, Axon Films, Groundswell Productions
Also known as
Appaloosa, Entre la vida y la muerte, Apalosa, Appaloosa - A törvényen kívüli város, Appaloosa - lindpriide linn, Appaloosa - Uma Cidade Sem Lei, Kanun Benim, Miền Máu Lửa, Апалуза, Аппалуза, Апполуза, アパルーサの決闘, 鐵腕豪情

Film rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Appaloosa - Trailer
Appaloosa Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Appaloosa

Quotes

Everett Hitch [narrating] Like my father, I'd been West Point, and I was good at soldiering. But soldiering didn't allow for much expansion of the soul. So after the War Between the States and a year of fighting Indians, I turned in my commission and rode away to see how much I could expand it. First time I met Virgil Cole was when I and my eight-gauge backed him up in a showdown he was having with some drunken mountain men. Virgil asked me right there on the spot if I'd care to partner up with him and his peacekeeping business. Which is why I was with him now, and why I still carry the eight-gauge. We'd been keeping the peace together for the last dozen years or so. And as we looked down on a town called Appaloosa, I had no reason to doubt we'd be doing just that for the foreseeable future.
Everett Hitch But life has a way of making the foreseeable that which never happens, and the unforeseeable that which your life becomes.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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