Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Whalefall
Whalefall - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Whalefall

Whalefall

, 2026
Whalefall
USA / Adventure, Drama, Thriller
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Whalefall
Going 0
Not going 0
Whalefall - Trailer
Whalefall  Trailer

Synopsis

Following the death of his father, Jay Gardiner goes diving off the central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.

Cast

Austin Abrams
Austin Abrams
Jay Gardiner
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin
Mitt Gardiner
Elisabeth Shue
Elisabeth Shue
John Ortiz
John Ortiz
Jane Levy
Jane Levy
Emily Rudd
Emily Rudd
Mark Meloro Jr.
Whale Watcher Man
Grayson Paul Solomine
Young Jay
Sam Skolnik
Nicholas Gould
US Coast Guard Petty Officer Third Class Whaley
Sam Franich
Laurel Lane Bowen
Cafe Patron (extra)
Director Brian Duffield
Writer Brian Duffield, Daniel Kraus
Composer Joseph Trapanese
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 13 July 2026
Release date
15 October 2026 Argentina
15 October 2026 Australia
15 October 2026 Brazil
16 October 2026 Bulgaria
15 October 2026 Czechia
14 October 2026 France
15 October 2026 Germany
16 October 2026 Great Britain
15 October 2026 Hong Kong
15 October 2026 Iceland Unrated
15 October 2026 Israel
13 July 2026 Latvia N12
16 October 2026 Lithuania
16 October 2026 Romania
15 October 2026 Singapore
16 October 2026 Spain
15 October 2026 Thailand
16 October 2026 USA
15 October 2026 Ukraine
16 October 2026 Viet Nam
Production 20th Century Studios, 3 Arts Entertainment, Imagine Entertainment
Also known as
Whalefall, A Queda da Baleia, Bálnahullás, Cá Voi Nuốt Chửng, Dentro da Baleia, Kình Lạc, La caída de la ballena, Upadek wieloryba, Vaalasügavikus, 逃出鯨吞, Китова могила, Balina Düşüşü, Velrybí pád

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

All trailers
Whalefall - Trailer
Whalefall Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more