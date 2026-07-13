|15 October 2026
|Argentina
|15 October 2026
|Australia
|15 October 2026
|Brazil
|16 October 2026
|Bulgaria
|15 October 2026
|Czechia
|14 October 2026
|France
|15 October 2026
|Germany
|16 October 2026
|Great Britain
|15 October 2026
|Hong Kong
|15 October 2026
|Iceland
|Unrated
|15 October 2026
|Israel
|13 July 2026
|Latvia
|N12
|16 October 2026
|Lithuania
|16 October 2026
|Romania
|15 October 2026
|Singapore
|16 October 2026
|Spain
|15 October 2026
|Thailand
|16 October 2026
|USA
|15 October 2026
|Ukraine
|16 October 2026
|Viet Nam