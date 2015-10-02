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Poster of Diablo
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Diablo
4.5

Diablo

, 2015
Diablo
USA, Canada / Thriller, Action, Adventure, Western / 18+
Poster of Diablo
4.5

Synopsis

A young civil war veteran is forced on a desperate journey to save his kidnapped wife.

Cast

Scott Eastwood
Scott Eastwood
Jackson
Walton Goggins
Walton Goggins
Ezra
Danny Glover
Danny Glover
Benjamin Carver
Adam Beach
Adam Beach
Nakoma
Diego Diablo Del Mar
Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle
Alexsandra
Samuel Marty
Ishani
José Zúñiga
José Zúñiga
Guillermo
Tzi Ma
Tzi Ma
Quok Mi
Joaquim de Almeida
Joaquim de Almeida
Arturo
Greg Lawson
Greg Lawson
Timothy
Director Lawrence Roeck
Writer Carlos De Los Rios, Lawrence Roeck
Composer Tim Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 8 January 2016
World premiere 2 October 2015
Release date
2 October 2015 Russia 16+
2 October 2015 Kazakhstan
8 January 2016 USA
2 October 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Diablo Movie, Space Rock Studios
Also known as
Diablo, Djevelen, Дьявол

Film rating

4.5
Rate 13 votes
4.5 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Diablo
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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