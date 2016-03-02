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Poster of Down by Love
5.9
Down by Love - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Down by Love
5.9

Down by Love

, 2016
Éperdument
France / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Down by Love
5.9
Down by Love - Dubbed trailer
Down by Love  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Based on a true story, the impossible love between a prison director and one of its female inmates.

Cast

Adele Exarchopoulos
Adele Exarchopoulos
Anna Amari
Guillaume Gallienne
Guillaume Gallienne
Elise's husband
Stéphanie Cléau
Stéphanie Cléau
Jean's wife
Julie Moulier
Julie Moulier
Pilar
Aliénor Poisson
Louise Firmino
Cyrielle Martinez
Zoé
Selma Mansouri
Sonia
Sabila Moussadek
Aïda
Marie Rivière
La mère d'Anna
Maryline Even
Co-détenue Fleury
Director Pierre Godeau
Writer Pierre Godeau, Florent Gonçalves, Catherine Siguret
Composer Robin Coudert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 2 December 2016
World premiere 2 March 2016
Release date
7 July 2016 Russia Капелла Фильм 18+
7 July 2016 Belarus
29 December 2016 Czechia
2 March 2016 France
17 June 2016 Great Britain
1 September 2016 Greece
7 July 2016 Kazakhstan
27 May 2016 Lithuania
23 February 2017 Slovakia
7 July 2016 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $53,780
Production Pan Européenne, LGM Productions, StudioCanal
Also known as
Éperdument, Down by Love, Çılgınca, Down by Law, Insensata Paixão, Isdavyste, Kjærlighetens fengsel, Lehetetlen szerelem, Parafora, Perdidamente enamorado, Szaleni w miłości, Vansinnigt kär, Παράφορα, Роковое влечение, 为情所困, 愛の監獄

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Film Trailers

All trailers
Down by Love - Dubbed trailer
Down by Love Dubbed trailer
Down by Love - Trailer
Down by Love Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Anna Amari [after having sex] Once more. Come on Jean, fuck me one last time. I'm so crazy about you. Just one last time.
Jean Firmino You've said that three times. I can't Anna, I've emptied my entire tank for you.
Anna Amari I'll make you hard again after I blow you. After that, we can fuck again.
Jean Firmino I love you Anna, but I have other places to go.
Anna Amari "My lips, refuse passage to the words I seek to frame. Some strong power urges me to speak, and a stronger one holds me back. I call you all to witness, o heavenly powers, I do not want that what I wish. You cannot express that which you are eager to tell me? Common feelings are easy to pronounce, while lofty ones remain unspoken. Fear you not, o mother, to entrust me with your grief? Call me 'sister,' dear Hippolytus, or rather your slave. Yes, being a slave is better. For I will endure servitude."
Jean Firmino That was beautiful, Anna, I... I don't know what to say.
Anna Amari I want to be your slave. Right here, right now. That meeting isn't going anywhere. Just bend me over and fuck me as hard as you can. I want to feel you inside me.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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