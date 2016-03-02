Anna Amari
[after having sex]
Once more. Come on Jean, fuck me one last time. I'm so crazy about you. Just one last time.
Jean Firmino
You've said that three times. I can't Anna, I've emptied my entire tank for you.
Anna Amari
I'll make you hard again after I blow you. After that, we can fuck again.
Jean Firmino
I love you Anna, but I have other places to go.
Anna Amari
"My lips, refuse passage to the words I seek to frame. Some strong power urges me to speak, and a stronger one holds me back. I call you all to witness, o heavenly powers, I do not want that what I wish. You cannot express that which you are eager to tell me? Common feelings are easy to pronounce, while lofty ones remain unspoken. Fear you not, o mother, to entrust me with your grief? Call me 'sister,' dear Hippolytus, or rather your slave. Yes, being a slave is better. For I will endure servitude."
Jean Firmino
That was beautiful, Anna, I... I don't know what to say.
Anna Amari
I want to be your slave. Right here, right now. That meeting isn't going anywhere. Just bend me over and fuck me as hard as you can. I want to feel you inside me.