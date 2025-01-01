Anna Amari"My lips, refuse passage to the words I seek to frame. Some strong power urges me to speak, and a stronger one holds me back. I call you all to witness, o heavenly powers, I do not want that what I wish. You cannot express that which you are eager to tell me? Common feelings are easy to pronounce, while lofty ones remain unspoken. Fear you not, o mother, to entrust me with your grief? Call me 'sister,' dear Hippolytus, or rather your slave. Yes, being a slave is better. For I will endure servitude."
Jean FirminoThat was beautiful, Anna, I... I don't know what to say.
Anna AmariI want to be your slave. Right here, right now. That meeting isn't going anywhere. Just bend me over and fuck me as hard as you can. I want to feel you inside me.