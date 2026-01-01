Menu
Mathias Mlekuz
Mathias Mlekuz
Persons
Persons
Mathias Mlekuz
Mathias Mlekuz
Mathias Mlekuz
Date of Birth
1 November 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.4
Missions
(2017)
6.4
To Life
(2014)
6.3
The Conquest
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2017
2014
2011
2008
2007
2006
2005
All
8
Films
7
TV Shows
1
Actor
8
6.4
Missions
Drama, Sci-Fi
2017, France
6.4
To Life
À la vie
Drama
2014, France
6.3
The Conquest
La Conquête / The Conquest
Biography
2011, France
Watch trailer
5.5
London mon amour
Mes amis, mes amours
Romantic, Comedy
2008, France
5.8
Two Worlds
The Two Worlds
Fantasy, Comedy
2007, France
Watch trailer
4.8
Cherche fiancé tous frais payés
Cherche fiancé tous frais payés
Comedy
2007, France
5.7
If You Love Me Follow Me
Qui m'aime me suive
Comedy
2006, France
4.6
Brice de Nice
Brice de Nice
Comedy
2005, France
