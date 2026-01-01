Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Krzysztof Łukaszewicz Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
Kinoafisha Persons Krzysztof Łukaszewicz

Krzysztof Łukaszewicz

Krzysztof Łukaszewicz

Date of Birth
29 February 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Producer, Director

Popular Films

Karbala 6.1
Karbala (2015)
Young Eagles 5.6
Young Eagles (2022)
Czerwone maki 5.4
Czerwone maki (2024)

Filmography

Czerwone maki 5.4
Czerwone maki Czerwone maki
Drama, History, War 2024, Poland
Raport Pileckiego 4.9
Raport Pileckiego Raport Pileckiego
Biography 2023, Poland
Young Eagles 5.6
Young Eagles Orleta. Grodno '39
Drama, War 2022, Poland
Karbala 6.1
Karbala Karbala
Drama, War 2015, Poland / Bulgaria
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more