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About
Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
Date of Birth
29 February 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Producer, Director
Popular Films
6.1
Karbala
(2015)
5.6
Young Eagles
(2022)
5.4
Czerwone maki
(2024)
Filmography
5.4
Czerwone maki
Czerwone maki
Drama, History, War
2024, Poland
4.9
Raport Pileckiego
Raport Pileckiego
Biography
2023, Poland
5.6
Young Eagles
Orleta. Grodno '39
Drama, War
2022, Poland
6.1
Karbala
Karbala
Drama, War
2015, Poland / Bulgaria
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