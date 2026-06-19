6.7Cocktail 2
Cocktail 2, 2026
India / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 16+
Going 1
Not going 0
Going 1
Not going 0
Synopsis
After a decade together, Diya and Kunal's relationship is shaken when Ally, an old friend, re-enters their lives. What begins as a plan between two women spirals into chaos, triggering hilarious, emotional rollercoaster none of them saw coming.
Cast
Dimple Kapadia
Ishita Dutta
Tiku Talsania
Kunal's Father
Neelu Kohli
Kunal's Mother
Suparna Marwah
Dia's Mother
Director Homi Adajania
Writer Luv Ranjan, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Tarun Jain
Composer Pritam Chakraborty
Film details
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 19 June 2026
World premiere 19 June 2026
Release date
|19 June 2026
|Russia
|16+
|19 June 2026
|Bahrain
|20 June 2026
|Czechia
|19 June 2026
|Germany
|19 June 2026
|Great Britain
|19 June 2026
|Hong Kong
|19 June 2026
|India
|19 June 2026
|Indonesia
|17+
|19 June 2026
|Ireland
|12A
|19 June 2026
|Latvia
|12+
|19 June 2026
|Nepal
|19 June 2026
|Oman
|25 June 2026
|Panama
|19 June 2026
|Poland
|19 June 2026
|South Africa
|19 June 2026
|UAE
|18TC
|19 June 2026
|USA
Worldwide Gross $2,367,314
Production Luv Films, Maddock Films, The Family
Also known as
Cocktail 2, Коктел 2
Updated 7 October 2026
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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