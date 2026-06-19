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Poster of Cocktail 2
6.7
Cocktail 2 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Cocktail 2
6.7

Cocktail 2

, 2026
Cocktail 2
India / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 16+
Trailers
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Poster of Cocktail 2
6.7
Going 1
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Cocktail 2 - Trailer
Cocktail 2  Trailer

Synopsis

After a decade together, Diya and Kunal's relationship is shaken when Ally, an old friend, re-enters their lives. What begins as a plan between two women spirals into chaos, triggering hilarious, emotional rollercoaster none of them saw coming.

Cast

Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Kunal
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Ally
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna
Diya
Rohit Saraf
Rohit Saraf
Dimple Kapadia
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Ishita Dutta
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt
Pulkit Samrat
Pulkit Samrat
Anshul
Tiku Talsania
Kunal's Father
Neelu Kohli
Kunal's Mother
Suparna Marwah
Dia's Mother
Director Homi Adajania
Writer Luv Ranjan, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Tarun Jain
Composer Pritam Chakraborty
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 19 June 2026
World premiere 19 June 2026
Release date
19 June 2026 Russia 16+
19 June 2026 Bahrain
20 June 2026 Czechia
19 June 2026 Germany
19 June 2026 Great Britain
19 June 2026 Hong Kong
19 June 2026 India
19 June 2026 Indonesia 17+
19 June 2026 Ireland 12A
19 June 2026 Latvia 12+
19 June 2026 Nepal
19 June 2026 Oman
25 June 2026 Panama
19 June 2026 Poland
19 June 2026 South Africa
19 June 2026 UAE 18TC
19 June 2026 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,367,314
Production Luv Films, Maddock Films, The Family
Also known as
Cocktail 2, Коктел 2

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 7 October 2026

Film Trailers

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Cocktail 2 Trailer
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