Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mikolaj Roznerski
Mikolaj Roznerski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikolaj Roznerski
Mikolaj Roznerski
Mikolaj Roznerski
Date of Birth
6 December 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Life Feels Good
(2012)
6.5
Gorgeous!
(2025)
6.1
Karbala
(2015)
Filmography
6.5
Gorgeous!
Przepiekne!
Comedy
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
4.4
Uwierz w Mikołaja 2
Uwierz w Mikołaja 2
Comedy
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
4.3
Skarbek i tajemnica magicznego sreberka
Skarbek i tajemnica magicznego sreberka
Adventure, Family
2025, Poland
4.4
Piernikowe serce
Piernikowe serce
Comedy, Romantic
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
Podróże z Albertem: film interaktywny
Podróże z Albertem: film interaktywny
Family
2024, Poland
2.7
All In
Blef doskonaly
Comedy, Crime
2023, Poland
3.7
Diablo
Diablo
Action
2019, Poland
Watch trailer
5.1
Narzeczony na niby
Narzeczony na niby
Romantic, Comedy
2018, Poland
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree