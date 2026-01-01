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Mikolaj Roznerski
Mikolaj Roznerski Mikolaj Roznerski
Kinoafisha Persons Mikolaj Roznerski

Mikolaj Roznerski

Mikolaj Roznerski

Date of Birth
6 December 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Life Feels Good 7.7
Life Feels Good (2012)
Gorgeous! 6.5
Gorgeous! (2025)
Karbala 6.1
Karbala (2015)

Filmography

Gorgeous! 6.5
Gorgeous! Przepiekne!
Comedy 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
Uwierz w Mikołaja 2 4.4
Uwierz w Mikołaja 2 Uwierz w Mikołaja 2
Comedy 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
Skarbek i tajemnica magicznego sreberka 4.3
Skarbek i tajemnica magicznego sreberka Skarbek i tajemnica magicznego sreberka
Adventure, Family 2025, Poland
Piernikowe serce 4.4
Piernikowe serce Piernikowe serce
Comedy, Romantic 2025, Poland
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Podróże z Albertem: film interaktywny
Podróże z Albertem: film interaktywny Podróże z Albertem: film interaktywny
Family 2024, Poland
All In 2.7
All In Blef doskonaly
Comedy, Crime 2023, Poland
Diablo 3.7
Diablo Diablo
Action 2019, Poland
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Narzeczony na niby 5.1
Narzeczony na niby Narzeczony na niby
Romantic, Comedy 2018, Poland
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