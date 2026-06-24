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Saqr W Kanaria
6.5
Saqr W Kanaria
, 2026
Sakr w Canaria
Egypt / Action, Comedy, Romantic
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6.5
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Synopsis
Saqr, a legendary mercenary decides to leave his dangerous double life behind and start fresh. But an unexpected encounter with Belal, a failed writer obsessed with the world of espionage, turns his plans upside down. The unlikely...
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Cast
Mohamed Emam
Saqr
Chico
Kanaria
Khaled El-Sawi
Yakan
Entsar
Laila & Farah's Mother
Yosra El Lozy
Laila
Yara Elsokkary
Farah
Ahmed El-Azaar
Kareem
Wael Aouny
Nesreen Amin
Self - Guest of honor
Diab
Self - Guest of honor
Mahmoud Abdulmoghni
Self - Guest of honor
Writer
Ayman Wattar
Composer
Maher El Mallakh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Egypt
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
24 June 2026
Release date
25 June 2026
Bahrain
24 June 2026
Egypt
9 July 2026
Germany
10 July 2026
Ireland
12A
25 June 2026
Kuwait
25 June 2026
Oman
25 June 2026
Qatar
25 June 2026
Saudi Arabia
25 June 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$1,341,324
Production
Film Square, Bigtime Fund, Oscar Studios
Also known as
Saqr W Kanaria, Sakr w Canaria, Sakr We Kanaria
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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