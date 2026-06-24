Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Saqr W Kanaria
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Saqr W Kanaria
6.5

Saqr W Kanaria

, 2026
Sakr w Canaria
Egypt / Action, Comedy, Romantic
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Saqr W Kanaria
6.5
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Saqr, a legendary mercenary decides to leave his dangerous double life behind and start fresh. But an unexpected encounter with Belal, a failed writer obsessed with the world of espionage, turns his plans upside down. The unlikely...

Cast

Mohamed Emam
Saqr
Chico
Kanaria
Khaled El-Sawi
Yakan
Entsar
Laila & Farah's Mother
Yosra El Lozy
Laila
Yara Elsokkary
Farah
Ahmed El-Azaar
Kareem
Wael Aouny
Nesreen Amin
Self - Guest of honor
Diab
Self - Guest of honor
Mahmoud Abdulmoghni
Self - Guest of honor
Writer Ayman Wattar
Composer Maher El Mallakh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 24 June 2026
Release date
25 June 2026 Bahrain
24 June 2026 Egypt
9 July 2026 Germany
10 July 2026 Ireland 12A
25 June 2026 Kuwait
25 June 2026 Oman
25 June 2026 Qatar
25 June 2026 Saudi Arabia
25 June 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $1,341,324
Production Film Square, Bigtime Fund, Oscar Studios
Also known as
Saqr W Kanaria, Sakr w Canaria, Sakr We Kanaria

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more