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Balan: The Boy
8.3
Balan: The Boy
, 2026
Balan: The Boy
India / Drama, Thriller
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Balan: The Boy
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Synopsis
A teenage boy searches for his missing mother following a turbulent childhood and her subsequent disappearance, exploring his search for closure and the truth about his past.
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Cast
Muhammed Zinaan
Tovino Thomas
Dolly June
Jinu Joseph
Sandra Chandran
Cicily Abraham
Girish A.D.
Chandu Salimkumar
Jean Paul Lal
Ganapathi
Farzana Palathingal
Beena Antony
Adhisheshan K R
Director
Chidambaram
Writer
Jithu Madhavan
,
Anwar Ali
,
Chidambaram
Composer
Sushin Shyam
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
14 May 2026
Release date
19 June 2026
Bahrain
19 June 2026
Germany
19 June 2026
India
U/A 16+
19 June 2026
Ireland
12A
19 June 2026
Oman
19 June 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$868,018
Production
KVN Productions, Thespian Films
Also known as
Balan: The Boy
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Film rating
8.3
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10
votes
8.3
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