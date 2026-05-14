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Poster of Balan: The Boy
8.3
Balan: The Boy - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Balan: The Boy
8.3

Balan: The Boy

, 2026
Balan: The Boy
India / Drama, Thriller
Trailers
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Poster of Balan: The Boy
8.3
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Balan: The Boy - Trailer
Balan: The Boy  Trailer

Synopsis

A teenage boy searches for his missing mother following a turbulent childhood and her subsequent disappearance, exploring his search for closure and the truth about his past.

Cast

Muhammed Zinaan
Tovino Thomas
Dolly June
Jinu Joseph
Sandra Chandran
Cicily Abraham
Girish A.D.
Chandu Salimkumar
Jean Paul Lal
Ganapathi
Farzana Palathingal
Beena Antony
Adhisheshan K R
Director Chidambaram
Writer Jithu Madhavan, Anwar Ali, Chidambaram
Composer Sushin Shyam
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 14 May 2026
Release date
19 June 2026 Bahrain
19 June 2026 Germany
19 June 2026 India U/A 16+
19 June 2026 Ireland 12A
19 June 2026 Oman
19 June 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $868,018
Production KVN Productions, Thespian Films
Also known as
Balan: The Boy

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Balan: The Boy - Trailer
Balan: The Boy Trailer
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