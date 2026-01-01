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Leszek Lichota
Leszek Lichota Leszek Lichota
Kinoafisha Persons Leszek Lichota

Leszek Lichota

Leszek Lichota

Date of Birth
17 August 1977 Birthday in 3 day(s)
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Forgotten Love 7.5
Forgotten Love (2023)
Wielka woda 7.1
Wielka woda (2022)
Piata pora roku 6.3
Piata pora roku (2012)

Filmography

Dziki 3.7
Dziki Dziki
Drama 2026, Poland
Czerwone maki 5.4
Czerwone maki Czerwone maki
Drama, History, War 2024, Poland
The A(A) Team 5
The A(A) Team Drużyna A (A)
Drama 2024, Poland
Watch trailer
Saint 4.9
Saint Swiety
Crime 2023, Poland / Hungary
Forgotten Love 7.5
Forgotten Love Znachor
Drama, Romantic 2023, Poland
Hold Tight 6.1
Hold Tight
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, Poland
Wielka woda 7.1
Wielka woda
Drama 2022, Poland
Young Eagles 5.6
Young Eagles Orleta. Grodno '39
Drama, War 2022, Poland
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