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Filmography
Leszek Lichota
Leszek Lichota
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leszek Lichota
Leszek Lichota
Leszek Lichota
Date of Birth
17 August 1977
Birthday in 3 day(s)
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.5
Forgotten Love
(2023)
7.1
Wielka woda
(2022)
6.3
Piata pora roku
(2012)
Filmography
3.7
Dziki
Dziki
Drama
2026, Poland
5.4
Czerwone maki
Czerwone maki
Drama, History, War
2024, Poland
5
The A(A) Team
Drużyna A (A)
Drama
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
4.9
Saint
Swiety
Crime
2023, Poland / Hungary
7.5
Forgotten Love
Znachor
Drama, Romantic
2023, Poland
6.1
Hold Tight
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, Poland
7.1
Wielka woda
Drama
2022, Poland
5.6
Young Eagles
Orleta. Grodno '39
Drama, War
2022, Poland
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